Home Health Worm therapy, it is boom in hospitals to counter antibiotic resistance
Health

Worm therapy, it is boom in hospitals to counter antibiotic resistance

by admin
Worm therapy, it is boom in hospitals to counter antibiotic resistance

And the therapy of the worms the last cure to overcome the resistance to antibiotics. The National Health Service (NHS), the British public health system, is increasingly using the unusual treatment. The number of treatments administered “has increased by nearly 50%” in ten years, according to The Telegraph.

Salute, Salutequità illustrates in Rome the measures to guarantee citizens access to health services

Worm therapy, when it has spread

In modern history this technique has spread during the WWI , “when a surgeon noticed that soldiers’ wounds healed faster when they were ‘colonized’ by worms,” ​​explains the British newspaper. The remedy was then gradually abandoned starting in the 1940s, with the appearance of antibiotics.

Authorization

“However, with the development of antibiotic resistance, it is becoming more difficult to treat wounds, and so doctors are forced to return to this antiquated approach,” the Telegraph says. In 2004, the NHS then authorized the use of worm therapy and since then BioMonde, a British company, has been breeding “thousands of green flies every year, for sale to the NHS and across Europe”.

How does it work

The technique consists of placing a “tea bag” filled with larvae on the patient’s wound for up to four days. “So they suck all this porridge through the bag, and then we remove the humor-filled bag from the wound,” explains Yamni Nigam, a professor of health sciences at the University of Swansea, Wales. But despite the worms’ small size – less than 1 millimeter – this therapy still discourages many healthcare professionals. “Obviously, I think everyone has a natural aversion to little crawling creatures and, when it comes to worms, they tend to inspire instinctive disgust in most people,” concludes Yamni Nigam.

See also  here are the two major events that have spread the infection throughout Europe

You may also like

A tumor due to prolonged cellular use, is...

Ketogenic diet, what it is and what are...

Worm therapy, it is boom in hospitals to...

Diabetic retinopathy, because diabetes ruins our eyes

Renzo Arbore, the dramatic illness: “I felt that...

Almonds best allies of the intestine: thus they...

Gastrointestinal upset, when the effects are also seen...

Worm therapy, it is boom in hospitals to...

Reading aloud makes us learn faster

An Italian doctor earns, with purchasing power parity,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy