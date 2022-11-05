And the therapy of the worms the last cure to overcome the resistance to antibiotics. The National Health Service (NHS), the British public health system, is increasingly using the unusual treatment. The number of treatments administered “has increased by nearly 50%” in ten years, according to The Telegraph.

Worm therapy, when it has spread

In modern history this technique has spread during the WWI , “when a surgeon noticed that soldiers’ wounds healed faster when they were ‘colonized’ by worms,” ​​explains the British newspaper. The remedy was then gradually abandoned starting in the 1940s, with the appearance of antibiotics.

Authorization

“However, with the development of antibiotic resistance, it is becoming more difficult to treat wounds, and so doctors are forced to return to this antiquated approach,” the Telegraph says. In 2004, the NHS then authorized the use of worm therapy and since then BioMonde, a British company, has been breeding “thousands of green flies every year, for sale to the NHS and across Europe”.

How does it work

The technique consists of placing a “tea bag” filled with larvae on the patient’s wound for up to four days. “So they suck all this porridge through the bag, and then we remove the humor-filled bag from the wound,” explains Yamni Nigam, a professor of health sciences at the University of Swansea, Wales. But despite the worms’ small size – less than 1 millimeter – this therapy still discourages many healthcare professionals. “Obviously, I think everyone has a natural aversion to little crawling creatures and, when it comes to worms, they tend to inspire instinctive disgust in most people,” concludes Yamni Nigam.