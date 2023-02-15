The question that many people ask themselves is whether when we taste a good piece of chocolate we are perfectly certain of what we are eating. If you too have asked yourself this doubt, you are in the right place, because in this article, you will discover that chocolate has its own dark side. It is enough just to think that 20% of cocoa is generated due to intensive cocoa farming saw gas. We recall, among other things, that one of the most famous companies that produces chocolate is in dispute with the citizens where the plant operates.

Find out that the companies they make literally billions at the expense of consumers’ health is not pleasant at all. The situation gets worse if we talk about famous/historic brands, in which we place absolute trust. Unfortunately it seems that this is not considered at all by those who sell their products to us. This is what is happening around many chocolate products. Precisely with regard to this, we have drawn up a small list, containing the worst brands of chocolate, the list contains gods brand names that we never expected.

In this particular study, the taste of the chocolate itself was not taken into consideration, but the various characteristics that distinguish a product of excellent quality from one of lesser quality. Specifically, the transparency and traceability of raw material, minors employed in processing, the wage treatment of agricultural workers, deforestation and its impact on the climate, the pesticides used. Among all these, the criterion most taken into consideration was the presence of heavy metals.

This is because experts have found traces of lead and cadmium in chocolate bars higher than those permitted by law. No indication on the label, among other things, consequently no indication for i consumers. Now let’s try to understand what are the risks related to lead and cadmium intake. Taking metals such as those mentioned above for a long time and in large doses can cause serious damage to health, to be clearer, it is the same reasoning that concerns the intake of Mercury, which is often present in fish.

Specifically, Cadmium affects the kidney and even the bone system. The substance is classified as the potential cause of lung cancer in humans. The population groups and categories most at risk are the elderly, diabetics, smokers and pregnant women. As far as lead is concerned, however, it is a powerful neurotoxin, that is, it damages the nervous system. Exposed individuals may experience problems affecting behavioral development, and also have damage to circulation and health blood pressure.