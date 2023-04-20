Worth knowing “watermarks” – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

How did the bikini go from being a liberation to a fashion accessory? Why is prevention part of self-care? The Kannewischer Collection podcast provides first-hand information.

The Kannewischer Collection podcast provides first-hand information on the subject of thermal baths

The first podcasts were created in the early 2000s: digitally retrievable audio broadcasts, which are referred to with an artificial word made up of the terms “pod” for “play on demand” and “cast” as an abbreviation of “broadcast” (broadcast). Two decades later, they have successfully established themselves in the media landscape: According to a representative survey commissioned by the digital association Bitkom, 43 percent of all Germans are currently listening to them – on the road as well as at home when tidying up, cleaning, doing manual work, relaxing or falling asleep. Particularly popular topics are news, health and medicine, economy, business and finance. The main motive when listening to podcasts is the desire to know more and to be entertained.

Informative and curious

The “Watermark” podcast series relies on precisely this mixture. Host Alexander Königsmann invites experts from the Kannewischer Collection team to find out information and curiosities about thermal baths, saunas and wellness. In relaxed conversations, they explain for around 25 minutes why it is so important to take good care of yourself with prevention, how to use the right thermal baths and saunas, what speaks for a holiday in thermal bath hotels or how the bikini blossomed from a liberation to a fashion accessory. In addition, listeners get an insight into what is happening behind the scenes of a thermal bath – regardless of whether it is about the complex technology for clean thermal water or two dozen professions from lifeguard to gardener, which enable relaxed stays at the thermal baths together.

First-hand insights

“The podcasts of the Kannewischer Collection are intended to provide our guests and those interested in wellness with first-hand background information about our thermal baths,” explains Dr. Stefan Kannewischer, who himself as managing director of the Kannewischer Collection and experienced insider, has his say in several episodes of the podcast “Watermark”. “Because of the spoken language, podcasts also convey moods better than written texts,” he enthuses about the podcasts, which he “had a lot of fun” producing. He himself listens to podcasts primarily when traveling by train, when he no longer feels like reading or circumstances make reading difficult; the Swiss traveler regularly sits on the train to visit all eight thermal baths and thermal bath hotels in his Kannewischer Collection.

Audio format as connection

The “Watermark” podcasts were broadcast for the first time during the corona pandemic, when the thermal baths of the Kannewischer Collection also had to remain temporarily closed. Thanks to the new audio format, guests of the Kannewischer Collection could still stay in touch with the thermal baths during this time and get in the mood for their next visit. Since 2022, twelve parts of the “Watermark” podcast have been created, the editorial design of which is overseen by Natascha Kiesel, Marketing Manager Kannewischer Collection, and Catharina Niggemeier from the PR agency creative navigation. All episodes can be accessed via portals such as Google, Podcast, Apple Podcast, Open Spotify, Podigee, Amazon Music or the websites of the Kannewischer Collection thermal baths.

Kannewischer Collection

Movement, cold-blooded bathing procedures, physical and mental rest – these are the four pillars on which the philosophy of the Kannewischer Collection is based. In addition, there are high standards of quality, cleanliness and service as the basis for the well-being of visitors. Architecturally, all six affiliated thermal baths rely on exceptional design that takes up regional characteristics and has its own character depending on the location – whether Caracalla thermal baths or Friedrichsbad in Baden-Baden, Emser thermal baths and Emser theme hotel in Bad Ems, VitaSol thermal baths in Bad Salzuflen, Spreewald Therme and Spreewald Thermenhotel in Burg or KissSalis Therme in Bad Kissingen. With the claim of being the leading wellness service provider compared to its competitors, the family business, which has been passionate about bathrooms for over 50 years and is headed by Dr. Stefan Kannewischer is successfully established. www.kannewischer-collection.com

Stand: April 23

creative navigation

From exceptional feel-good hotels and top-class thermal baths to helpful couple therapists, creative yoga teachers and informative health blogs: Creative Navigation stands for strategic press work with a holistic consulting approach, personal support and attention to detail. Your task is to place every customer in the German, Austrian and Swiss media according to the target group according to the full-service principle. The content focus is on holistic wellness and health concepts around peace, nature and selfness – relaxing time for yourself.

Contact

creative navigation

Catharina Niggemeier

Kaiser-Ludwig-Platz 8

80336 München

01703138589



