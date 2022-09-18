Often we have the will to start training, but we do not know where to start, without having the basics: here fortunately in this case various fitness apps come to the aid that allow you to train in a functional and complete way, with suggestions and advice from each guy. Today we recommend some of the most valid.

The first app of this type that we absolutely recommend is Nike Running Club. The first advantage of this app is the fact that it is free, and can be used without necessarily having to pay to view the workouts.

You will have the possibility to choose between different types of training, clearly based on the personal experience of the user who uses it, whether he is a beginner or not savvy. It is also given the opportunity to train both free body and with the use of dumbbells and barbells, depending on what you are equipped with.

How does it work

Following the workouts in this case will be very simple, since real illustrative videos will be passed in sequence, which explain in detail the movements and positions to follow and emulate, so as not to run into technical errors and avoid injuries. At the moment they are available well 185 workouts within the applicationin such a way as to vary from day to day with ever new types of training.

A possible alternative to Nike Running Club it is also represented by Keep, also in this case completely free app, but this time focused on HIIT (ie high intensity) and tabata workouts. This application includes 400 exercises within it, reaching 100 workouts for each level of intensity. also in this case illustrated in the smallest detail with explanatory videos and tutorials.

Finally, we arrive at the last app recommended by us, JeFit, which includes an initial cognitive test in order to calibrate the workouts on the basis of one’s personal experience. In this case, 1300 exercises will be included, divided by type. The app includes both a completely free and paid version for $ 6.99 per month.