Aphthae, the small red spots of inflammation with a yellowish coating, which are among the most common diseases of the oral cavity (and the cause of which is still unknown) are extremely uncomfortable and painful.

There are different preparations on the market for wound healing and pain relief. It is always advisable to opt for an ointment that sticks to the affected area for as long as possible and thus promises relief from pain for several hours. In addition, the wound should be protected by a well-adhering protective film, like a bandage, from mechanical stimuli and irritation from hot and sour things in food and drinks.

Of course, it is also advantageous if the healing process is supported, promoted and accelerated by an effective wound healing agent. A combination of these three properties – fast and lasting relief from pain, protective function and healing promotion – can be considered optimal. An oral ointment that meets these criteria promises the fastest possible relief from problems in the oral mucosa and gums. Of course, it is also important for the success of the treatment that the instructions given in the instructions for use are followed exactly when applying the ointment, so that the effect of the preparation is fully effective and a good protective function and lasting pain reduction are guaranteed.