NEWS | 19/03/2023 | 15:06
by Guido LaMarca

There are so many ways to accept and metabolize a defeat: drink it up, congratulate whoever was better than you, and maybe even take a relaxing jog on the beautiful Sanremo cycle path for ten kilometres, after risking your life on the roads of Brianza and from Como. Wout Van Aert, the Belgian champion who won a Classic and finished third yesterday, did all of this. He immediately complimented those who were better than him (Van der Poel and Ganna), he drank it up and this morning he went for a jog in front of the sea, in complete relaxation. Once upon a time, running on foot in full competitive activity was considered like a blasphemy in church, today there are more than one runners who choose to do some running like Primoz Roglic, who has never hidden his passion for running.

