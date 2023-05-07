Wp, the Texas Mall Killer was a neo-Nazi

The man who killed eight people in a Texas mall had neo-Nazi and supremacist beliefs. This was reported by informed sources to the Washington Post. The killer was identified by the name of Mauricio Garcia, 33 years old. Police have not yet disclosed a reason for the massacre and have no press conferences scheduled for today. According to sources, the man was wearing a T-shirt with the initials ‘Right wing death squad’. In addition to the assault rifle and ammunition he was carrying, several weapons were found in his car. Garcia was living in a Dallas hotel at the time of the attack, according to the Washington Post.

Shocking video of Texas mall shooting

A Saturday afternoon with family and friends shopping in a mall turned into a nightmare for thousands of people in Texas. Yet another mass shooting in the United States took place on the outskirts of Dallas, the second bloodiest after the massacre in California for the Chinese New Year: eight people massacred, perhaps even children, and nine injured by a killer in war gear armed with an automatic rifle killed in turn by a hero cop who avoided an even heavier toll. The latest episode of gun violence in America began around 3.30pm on Saturday at Allen’s Outlet, a giant shopping mall with over 100 stores and thousands of visitors every weekend. A man in his 30s, dressed in dark military clothes, gets out of his gray car in the parking lot of the mall, straps on his Ar-15 and starts shooting randomly into the crowd, as shown in a shocking video circulated on Twitter. He has plenty of ammunition and over 60 shots fire from his automatic weapon. “It was non-stop,” said a witness who heard loud noises “of explosions” from inside the mall. It is panic, as documented by the images on social media of hundreds of people fleeing or seeking refuge. Luckily, a policeman who was in the mall for another call, notices the attacker and cold him thus avoiding an even more serious carnage. Then he calls for reinforcements fearing that the killer might have some accomplices, in the end it won’t be like this but there is still the drama of eight people killed, including perhaps children, and nine hospitalized between 5 and 61 years old. The identity of the killer and the motive remain a mystery. Local police and the FBI searched a house on the outskirts of Dallas where the attacker is presumed to have lived with his parents. The agents questioned relatives and neighbors and at one point they asked for the intervention of a translator. Joe Biden ordered the flags at half-mast on public buildings in memory of the victims until May 11, defining, for the umpteenth time, the massacre “a senseless act”. “Once again I call on Congress to pass legislation banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and requiring background checks on gun purchasers. We don’t need more to keep our communities safe.” , was the appeal of the American president who since the beginning of his mandate has been pressing, in vain, for the “weapons of war” to be removed from American streets. There have already been over 200 mass shootings in the United States since the beginning of the year. The last one, four days ago, in a hospital in Atlanta but the list is very long. Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of one of the most permissive states on the use of weapons, announced that he will go to the site of the massacre and spoke of an “indescribable tragedy”. But he didn’t mention stricter controls on people and stricter limits. For Abbott, and most Republicans or gun-rights advocates, the issue is the mental health of gun owners. A concept that he had also expressed after the massacre in the elementary school of Uvalde. Since then there have been hundreds of massacres, one of the last always in Texas, when a man, who used to shoot in his garden for fun, decided to massacre the neighbors who had asked him for some quiet to put the their child.

