write a title for this article

Also the obligation of isolation following the contagion from Covid-19 it is ready to go extinct. The Italian government has prepared a draft decree which introduces several provisions concerning the justice and the containment of the virus, ready to invalidate the measure in question, together with the regime of self surveillance of direct contacts and of course at related penalties. The law will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for examination tomorrow.

The obligation that provides for the use of the will still remain in force masks in hospitals but only in the wards where frail patients are hosted and in the nursing homes.

The Ministry of Health specifies that it will retain the power to check the progress of the epidemiological situation, based on the data received and reserving, in case of need for the containment and contrast of the spread of the virus, the right to issue orders of a contingent and urgent nature in the field of hygiene and public health. The Ministry is also working on the autumn vaccination campaign which will be combined with that against seasonal flu. A new updated vaccine against the current Xbb variant will be strongly recommended for elderly and frail individuals.

Covid, slightly increasing data in Italy

As reported in recent days, even in Italia the variant is appearing EG.5 and according to the latest weekly monitoring report it was equal to 8.8%. From the latest available data, Covid infections in Italy are on the rise. From 28 July to 3 August there were 5,732 new cases, against 4,129 in the previous 7 days, +38.8%. There were 41 deaths in 7 days, 64% more than the previous week (when there were 25). The positivity rate is also growing to 4.1% compared to 2.9% in the week of July 21-27 (+2.2 percentage points). 138,232 swabs were carried out, 3.3% less than the 142,987 of the previous 7 days.

© breaking latest news

Luca Frasacco