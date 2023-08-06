Home » write a title for this article Also the obligation of isolation following the contagion from Covid-19 it is ready to go extinct. The Italian government has prepared a draft decree which introduces several provisions concerning the justice and the containment of the virus, ready to invalidate the measure in question, together with the regime of self surveillance of direct contacts and of course at related penalties. The law will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for examination tomorrow. The obligation that provides for the use of the will still remain in force masks in hospitals but only in the wards where frail patients are hosted and in the nursing homes. The Ministry of Health specifies that it will retain the power to check the progress of the epidemiological situation, based on the data received and reserving, in case of need for the containment and contrast of the spread of the virus, the right to issue orders of a contingent and urgent nature in the field of hygiene and public health. The Ministry is also working on the autumn vaccination campaign which will be combined with that against seasonal flu. A new updated vaccine against the current Xbb variant will be strongly recommended for elderly and frail individuals. Covid, slightly increasing data in Italy As reported in recent days, even in Italia the variant is appearing EG.5 and according to the latest weekly monitoring report it was equal to 8.8%. From the latest available data, Covid infections in Italy are on the rise. From 28 July to 3 August there were 5,732 new cases, against 4,129 in the previous 7 days, +38.8%. There were 41 deaths in 7 days, 64% more than the previous week (when there were 25). The positivity rate is also growing to 4.1% compared to 2.9% in the week of July 21-27 (+2.2 percentage points). 138,232 swabs were carried out, 3.3% less than the 142,987 of the previous 7 days. © breaking latest news Luca Frasacco
Health

Also the obligation of isolation following the contagion from Covid-19 it is ready to go extinct. The Italian government has prepared a draft decree which introduces several provisions concerning the justice and the containment of the virus, ready to invalidate the measure in question, together with the regime of self surveillance of direct contacts and of course at related penalties. The law will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for examination tomorrow.

The obligation that provides for the use of the will still remain in force masks in hospitals but only in the wards where frail patients are hosted and in the nursing homes.

The Ministry of Health specifies that it will retain the power to check the progress of the epidemiological situation, based on the data received and reserving, in case of need for the containment and contrast of the spread of the virus, the right to issue orders of a contingent and urgent nature in the field of hygiene and public health. The Ministry is also working on the autumn vaccination campaign which will be combined with that against seasonal flu. A new updated vaccine against the current Xbb variant will be strongly recommended for elderly and frail individuals.

Covid, slightly increasing data in Italy

As reported in recent days, even in Italia the variant is appearing EG.5 and according to the latest weekly monitoring report it was equal to 8.8%. From the latest available data, Covid infections in Italy are on the rise. From 28 July to 3 August there were 5,732 new cases, against 4,129 in the previous 7 days, +38.8%. There were 41 deaths in 7 days, 64% more than the previous week (when there were 25). The positivity rate is also growing to 4.1% compared to 2.9% in the week of July 21-27 (+2.2 percentage points). 138,232 swabs were carried out, 3.3% less than the 142,987 of the previous 7 days.

Luca Frasacco

Italy – The Italian government is ready to lift the obligation of isolation following Covid-19 contagion as the country experiences a slight increase in cases. A draft decree has been prepared, introducing provisions related to justice and virus containment, with the aim of invalidating the measure. The law will be examined by the Council of Ministers tomorrow, along with penalties for non-compliance and the self-surveillance of direct contacts.

Although the requirement to wear masks in hospitals will remain in force, it will only apply in wards hosting vulnerable patients and nursing homes, as the government aims to strike a balance between safety and convenience.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that it will retain the power to monitor the epidemiological situation and issue urgent orders in the field of hygiene and public health if necessary to contain and combat the spread of the virus. The ministry is also actively planning the autumn vaccination campaign, which will include vaccines against both Covid-19 and the seasonal flu. Elderly and frail individuals will be strongly recommended to receive an updated vaccine against the current Xbb variant.

Meanwhile, recent data shows a concerning increase in Covid-19 cases in Italy. The variant EG.5 has emerged, accounting for 8.8% of cases according to the latest weekly monitoring report.

From July 28th to August 3rd, Italy reported 5,732 new cases, marking a 38.8% increase compared to the previous week’s 4,129 cases. During this period, there were 41 deaths, which represents a 64% increase from the previous week’s count of 25 deaths. The positivity rate has also risen to 4.1%, up from 2.9% in the week of July 21-27, resulting in a 2.2 percentage point increase. Moreover, there has been a 3.3% decrease in the number of swabs conducted, with 138,232 carried out during the past seven days, compared to 142,987 in the previous week.

Efforts to combat the virus in Italy continue, as the government prepares to lift mandatory isolation requirements. The presence of the EG.5 variant, coupled with the rise in infections, highlights the importance of vigilance and adherence to health and safety measures.

