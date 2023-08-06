Title: Italian Government Prepares to Lift Mandatory Isolation Measures as Covid-19 Cases Rise
Subtitle: Variant EG.5 emerges as infections increase by 38.8% in Italy
Italy – The Italian government is ready to lift the obligation of isolation following Covid-19 contagion as the country experiences a slight increase in cases. A draft decree has been prepared, introducing provisions related to justice and virus containment, with the aim of invalidating the measure. The law will be examined by the Council of Ministers tomorrow, along with penalties for non-compliance and the self-surveillance of direct contacts.
Although the requirement to wear masks in hospitals will remain in force, it will only apply in wards hosting vulnerable patients and nursing homes, as the government aims to strike a balance between safety and convenience.
The Ministry of Health emphasizes that it will retain the power to monitor the epidemiological situation and issue urgent orders in the field of hygiene and public health if necessary to contain and combat the spread of the virus. The ministry is also actively planning the autumn vaccination campaign, which will include vaccines against both Covid-19 and the seasonal flu. Elderly and frail individuals will be strongly recommended to receive an updated vaccine against the current Xbb variant.
Meanwhile, recent data shows a concerning increase in Covid-19 cases in Italy. The variant EG.5 has emerged, accounting for 8.8% of cases according to the latest weekly monitoring report.
From July 28th to August 3rd, Italy reported 5,732 new cases, marking a 38.8% increase compared to the previous week’s 4,129 cases. During this period, there were 41 deaths, which represents a 64% increase from the previous week’s count of 25 deaths. The positivity rate has also risen to 4.1%, up from 2.9% in the week of July 21-27, resulting in a 2.2 percentage point increase. Moreover, there has been a 3.3% decrease in the number of swabs conducted, with 138,232 carried out during the past seven days, compared to 142,987 in the previous week.
Efforts to combat the virus in Italy continue, as the government prepares to lift mandatory isolation requirements. The presence of the EG.5 variant, coupled with the rise in infections, highlights the importance of vigilance and adherence to health and safety measures.
