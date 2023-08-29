write a title for this article

Among the news in the international fruit and vegetable scene, tomatoes appear for sale in South Korea. They have been called tomangoes and danmatoes. What distinguishes them? Their peculiarity is the presence of stevia in their composition. The popularity of these tomatoes, sold at around 11 euros per kg, has grown due to the advertising reserved for them by some well-known public figures, including the fashion designer Han Hye-yeon, who attributed the significant weight to the presence of tomangoes in his diet. Stevia is a sweetener that has a long history, and for several years it has been used as an alternative to sugar and other sweeteners (such as aspartame, sucralose, etc.). The composition of stevia includes glycosides such as Rebaudioside and stevioside, both present in the plant (Stevia rebaudiana) and responsible for the sweet taste of the leaves. After obtaining the authorization for its use, it is widely used in many soft drinks and foods in Europe as well.

The popularity of stevia in Korean agriculture began several years ago with the emergence of a technique that involves spraying a concentrate made from the leaves and stems of the plant on crops or on the ground as a fertilizer, from planting to harvesting. This method, started in Japan and later introduced in Korea, is being adopted by an increasing number of fruit and vegetable growers to enrich the soil and improve the sugar content of fruit and vegetables.

Tomangoes and danmatoes have the peculiarity of containing stevia

Indeed the products obtained with these treatments reach a higher degree of brix (ie the value which indicates the quantity of sugar dissolved in a liquid solution) compared to fruits and vegetables grown in the conventional way. However, the technique for increasing the stevia content of tomangoes is different and the entrepreneurs of Udeumji Farm, the main producer of tomatoes containing stevia in South Korea, have not leaked any information or details. Searching the net, however, we find the description of the path that is most likely used to introduce the sweetener into Korean tomatoes. It is a protocol that allows you to inject solutions containing stevia into the pulp of vegetables.

Source: wired.kr

August 28, 2023