Title: Connected Medical Devices Present Cyber Threats, According to FBI Report
Subtitle: Lack of Updates and Security Patches Increase Vulnerabilities
Date: [current date]
[City], [State] – The increasing use of connected medical devices, also known as IoMT (Internet of Medical Things), has revolutionized patient healthcare. However, a recent FBI report has revealed that these devices also create potential attack surfaces for cyber threats. The report cited research showing that 53% of IoT and connected devices in hospitals have known vulnerabilities.
One concerning finding was that 40% of end-of-life medical devices offer little or no updates or security patches. With the rapid growth of the IoT in healthcare market, which was valued at USD 6.51 billion in 2021 in Latin America alone, the need to address these vulnerabilities becomes crucial. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global IoMT market is projected to reach nearly $188 billion by 2028, quadrupling in value from 2020.
Connected medical devices have the potential to improve patient outcomes significantly. However, the dangers associated with these devices have been explored even in popular culture. As highlighted by Marc Goodman, author of the book “Future Crimes,” investigating attacks on connected medical devices can be challenging due to the digital nature of the evidence. Evidence of tampering may be located thousands of miles away on a foreign computer server.
Dean Coclin, Senior Business Director of Development at DigiCert, warns that there are numerous less spectacular ways threat actors can exploit IoMT. Ransomware attacks can crash hospital networks, compromising patient data and preventing it from reaching critical devices. Therefore, safeguarding and monitoring connected medical devices with an upgradable security infrastructure is essential.
Digital trust emerges as a crucial factor for user confidence in connected devices. Incorporating digital trust into device security strategies can prevent forgery and ensure secure authentication using digital certificates. Additionally, encryption of private patient data transmitted wirelessly or over a network can prevent data theft or tampering by bad actors.
Despite the challenges in implementing digital trust strategies for IoT devices, several tools can assist in addressing them. Intermittent connectivity at manufacturing sites requires strategies for continuous delivery of digital certificates, even during Internet outages. DigiCert IoT trust solutions enable centralized approaches to digital trust management, reducing the need for highly trained experts to build custom security applications.
Furthermore, integration with cloud services is vital for IoT management. DigiCert IoT Trusted Solutions automate integrations with popular cloud resources such as Azure IoT Hub, minimizing system integration maintenance and allowing development teams to focus on their work.
“As the number of attacks on healthcare providers increases, it becomes more important than ever for IoMT device manufacturers to find a way to cement digital trust across all their product lines,” emphasized Dean Coclin. In response, organizations like the Food and Drug Administration are now requiring medical device applications to provide reasonable assurance of protection, including regular security updates and patches.
Digital trust architectures and strategies play a critical role for IoMT device manufacturers in meeting market and regulatory requirements. By prioritizing device security and addressing vulnerabilities, the healthcare industry can unlock the full potential of connected medical devices while minimizing cyber threats.
About Technocio:
Technocio is a leading source of news content and analysis on Technological Trends, Lifestyle, Hospitality, and Tourism. Our platform connects millions of people, providing them with valuable insights and information.