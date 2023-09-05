write a title for this article

Lactose intolerance is a common ailment that affects many people around the world. In this article, we will explore the symptoms, causes, and possible solutions to deal with this problem. Find out how to recognize this intolerance and what steps you can take to manage it in the best possible way.

Introduction

Figure 1 – Symptoms of lactose intolerance: How to recognize and deal with them

Lactose intolerance it is a condition in which the body is unable to properly digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and dairy products. This happens due to the lack of the enzyme lactasewhich is responsible for breaking down lactose into glucose and galactose, molecules that can be absorbed by the small intestine.

Symptoms of lactose intolerance

The symptoms of this intolerance can vary from person to person and depend on the amount of lactose consumed and the severity of the condition. The most common symptoms include:

They usually occur shortly after consuming lactose-containing foods.

Causes of intolerance

This type of intolerance can be caused by several factors, including:

Solutions to deal with lactose intolerance

: Some people are born with a congenital lactase deficiency, which means that from birth they have difficulty digesting lactose.: In many cases, the activity of the enzyme lactase can decrease with age, leading to lactose intolerance in adulthood.: Certain diseases or conditions affecting the small intestine can affect the activity of the enzyme lactase and cause lactose intolerance.

Fortunately, there are several strategies people with lactose intolerance can take to manage their symptoms and continue to enjoy a balanced diet. Here are some possible solutions:

: reduce or avoid the consumption of dairy foods or choose lactose-free dairy products.There are commercially available lactase supplements that can help digest the lactose in foods.: Opt for plant-based alternatives to milk, such as almond milk, soy milk or coconut milk, which are naturally lactose-free.: Some people can tolerate small amounts of lactose without significant symptoms. Experiment to understand your limits. Conclusions

Lactose intolerance is a common condition that can affect the quality of life of those who suffer from it. However, with the right awareness and the right food choices, it is possible to effectively manage symptoms and continue to eat a healthy, balanced diet.

Sources