Title: Kellogg’s Promotes Healthy Habits and Basketball Skills Among Students in Madrid
Subtitle: CEIP Eduardo Rojo in Vallecas holds basketball and healthy food summer camp sponsored by Kellogg’s
Date: [Current Date]
In a bid to promote healthy eating habits and physical activity among children at risk of social exclusion, several public schools in Madrid have partnered with Kellogg’s to organize summer camps combining basketball and nutritious meals. One such camp was successfully held at CEIP Eduardo Rojo, located in the Vallecas neighborhood.
The camp, which catered to students aged 6 to 12, offered a variety of games and activities alongside four of the five recommended daily meals – breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack. Under the guidance of Susana Entero, the general director of Kellogg for Spain and Portugal, and Ángel Niño, president councilor of the Puente de Vallecas District, over 140 boys and girls enjoyed a day filled with sports and healthy eating habits.
This is the third consecutive year that Kellogg’s, an advocate for good eating habits, has sponsored summer camps focused on basketball in Madrid. The camps aim to reach out to children from socioeconomically disadvantaged families who may not have access to similar workshops and activities. Through this initiative, Kellogg’s aims to promote a healthy lifestyle while instilling the values of teamwork and discipline associated with basketball.
Kellogg’s summer camp initiative has also made its mark in other major Spanish cities, including Malaga and Valencia. In its third edition, the program has attracted over 500 children, all enthusiastic participants in the various activities and basketball sessions. As part of its commitment to community outreach, Kellogg’s believes that combining sports with proper nutrition has a positive impact on children’s overall well-being.
On July 4, As had the opportunity to visit CEIP Eduardo Rojo in Vallecas, witnessing firsthand the excitement and engagement of the students. The combination of basketball and healthy living has proven to be a fantastic way to kickstart the summer for these young individuals.
Kellogg’s continues to make strides in its mission to encourage healthy habits and increased physical activity through such initiatives. By partnering with educational institutions, the company hopes to inspire young students to adopt a balanced lifestyle and unlock their full potential on and off the basketball court.
As the summer continues, children across Madrid, Malaga, and Valencia eagerly look forward to a summer filled with sports, nutritious meals, and lasting memories.