Health

Several students of different ages from different public schools have started the summer in the best possible way. One of them has been the CEIP Eduardo Rojo, located in the Vallecas neighborhood. Some of the days that mix basketball and healthy food have been organized there to enjoy mornings full of games and activities. Thanks to Kellogg’s, a company that promotes good eating habits, the center has enjoyed good routines that will take advantage of children at risk of social exclusion. With an age between 6 and 12 years, the students enjoy four of the five recommended meals a day, in addition to putting baskets during a good part of the day and establishing social relationships among them.

The day started at 09:00 in the morning, with up to 140 boys and girls who were absolute protagonists. The four meals include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack. And, from well into the morning, the students take advantage of the playful day putting baskets. All of this accompanied by Susana Entero, general director of Kellogg for Spain and Portugal, and Ángel Niño, councilor president of the Puente de Vallecas District.

It is the third consecutive year that Kellogg, a brand that has the player Usman Garuba as an ambassador, offers basketball summer camps. All this aimed at boys and girls who do not have access to workshops like these due to the socioeconomic situation of their families. The objective is twofold, since the fact of promoting healthy eating habits joins the values ​​of sport in general and of basketball in particular.

Kellogg’s initiative affects public schools in Madrid, Malaga and Valencia and, in its third edition, has had more than 500 children participating in its activities. Last Tuesday, July 4, As was able to visit CEIP Eduardo Rojo in Vallecas, where he could appreciate the number of activities that the students enjoyed. Basketball and healthy living: a fantastic way to start the summer.

Title: Kellogg’s Promotes Healthy Habits and Basketball Skills Among Students in Madrid

Subtitle: CEIP Eduardo Rojo in Vallecas holds basketball and healthy food summer camp sponsored by Kellogg’s

Date: [Current Date]

In a bid to promote healthy eating habits and physical activity among children at risk of social exclusion, several public schools in Madrid have partnered with Kellogg’s to organize summer camps combining basketball and nutritious meals. One such camp was successfully held at CEIP Eduardo Rojo, located in the Vallecas neighborhood.

The camp, which catered to students aged 6 to 12, offered a variety of games and activities alongside four of the five recommended daily meals – breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack. Under the guidance of Susana Entero, the general director of Kellogg for Spain and Portugal, and Ángel Niño, president councilor of the Puente de Vallecas District, over 140 boys and girls enjoyed a day filled with sports and healthy eating habits.

This is the third consecutive year that Kellogg’s, an advocate for good eating habits, has sponsored summer camps focused on basketball in Madrid. The camps aim to reach out to children from socioeconomically disadvantaged families who may not have access to similar workshops and activities. Through this initiative, Kellogg’s aims to promote a healthy lifestyle while instilling the values of teamwork and discipline associated with basketball.

Kellogg’s summer camp initiative has also made its mark in other major Spanish cities, including Malaga and Valencia. In its third edition, the program has attracted over 500 children, all enthusiastic participants in the various activities and basketball sessions. As part of its commitment to community outreach, Kellogg’s believes that combining sports with proper nutrition has a positive impact on children’s overall well-being.

On July 4, As had the opportunity to visit CEIP Eduardo Rojo in Vallecas, witnessing firsthand the excitement and engagement of the students. The combination of basketball and healthy living has proven to be a fantastic way to kickstart the summer for these young individuals.

Kellogg’s continues to make strides in its mission to encourage healthy habits and increased physical activity through such initiatives. By partnering with educational institutions, the company hopes to inspire young students to adopt a balanced lifestyle and unlock their full potential on and off the basketball court.

As the summer continues, children across Madrid, Malaga, and Valencia eagerly look forward to a summer filled with sports, nutritious meals, and lasting memories.

