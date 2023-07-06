write a title for this article

Several students of different ages from different public schools have started the summer in the best possible way. One of them has been the CEIP Eduardo Rojo, located in the Vallecas neighborhood. Some of the days that mix basketball and healthy food have been organized there to enjoy mornings full of games and activities. Thanks to Kellogg’s, a company that promotes good eating habits, the center has enjoyed good routines that will take advantage of children at risk of social exclusion. With an age between 6 and 12 years, the students enjoy four of the five recommended meals a day, in addition to putting baskets during a good part of the day and establishing social relationships among them.

The day started at 09:00 in the morning, with up to 140 boys and girls who were absolute protagonists. The four meals include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack. And, from well into the morning, the students take advantage of the playful day putting baskets. All of this accompanied by Susana Entero, general director of Kellogg for Spain and Portugal, and Ángel Niño, councilor president of the Puente de Vallecas District.

It is the third consecutive year that Kellogg, a brand that has the player Usman Garuba as an ambassador, offers basketball summer camps. All this aimed at boys and girls who do not have access to workshops like these due to the socioeconomic situation of their families. The objective is twofold, since the fact of promoting healthy eating habits joins the values ​​of sport in general and of basketball in particular.

Kellogg’s initiative affects public schools in Madrid, Malaga and Valencia and, in its third edition, has had more than 500 children participating in its activities. Last Tuesday, July 4, As was able to visit CEIP Eduardo Rojo in Vallecas, where he could appreciate the number of activities that the students enjoyed. Basketball and healthy living: a fantastic way to start the summer.