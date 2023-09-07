Switzerland has been falsely accused of depriving Russia of a drug for the treatment of pediatric cancers. The accusation started spreading on Facebook after a message appeared on the Telegram Donbass Italia group, known for spreading pro-Russian content. The distorted news suggested that Switzerland intentionally removed the drug from the Russian market, implying that the country was deliberately targeting Russian civilians with cancer.
However, the reality is quite different. Switzerland has not withdrawn an anticancer drug from the Russian market. Instead, the drug was withdrawn from Russia because it remained unsold due to the availability of various alternative equivalent drugs. The Russian Ministry of Health made the decision to remove the drug, not Switzerland.
According to sources, including Swissinfo and the Russian state press agency Tass, the stoppage was imposed by the Russian Ministry of Health. Roche, the pharmaceutical group directly involved in the drug’s registration, confirmed this information. The official statement from the Russian administration clearly states that the Ministry of Health decided to revoke the registration certificate of the drug and remove it from the unified register.
It is essential to note that only one version of the drug, Mabthera, was excluded from the market in Russia. The other versions and alternative drugs based on the same active principle are still available. The withdrawn version only accounted for a small percentage of the total number of rituximab-containing drugs sold in Russia, indicating that its removal will not affect the health of Russian patients.
In conclusion, the accusation against Switzerland for depriving Russia of a pediatric cancer drug is false. The drug was withdrawn from Russia based on a decision made by the Russian Ministry of Health. The availability of equivalent alternatives and the unsold status of the withdrawn drug were the reasons behind this decision.