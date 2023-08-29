Home » write a title for this article Taking coffee and medicines is a dangerous combo, which could create a harmful effect on your health. What’s to know It is certainly not new that, when taking certain drugs, you should not drink alcohol first, but apparently not even coffee. In some cases, this famous drink can interact with drugs, although this is not always the case. But what happens if we drink coffee and immediately take certain drugs? The drink could alter the absorption times of the molecules and of the active principles which constitute the main elements of the drug. In short, the therapy could be compromised. Coffee and medicines, dangerous combo: everything you need to know In 2020, a group of researchers focused attention on the possible interaction between some classes of drugs and caffeine intake. According to what they reported, coffee would have a significant influence the uptake, distribution, metabolism and elimination of various drugs. coffee and medicines, that’s why they shouldn’t be mixed – Ansa – (biopianeta.it) In general, it is never recommended to combine coffee and medicine, but there are some medicines that need to be even more careful. Let’s talk about thyroid medications, such as levothyroxine for the treatment of hypothyroidism. According to some surveys, taking this drug a short distance from coffee pcould greatly reduce absorption, therefore making it less effective. And again i medicines for allergies and colds which typically contain pseudoephedrine. Since coffee is a stimulant, mixing it with the drug can increase symptoms such as restlessness and insomnia. And then i medications for diabetics, for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Some asthma medications, in detail, can be affected by excess coffee and therefore caffeine, in particular bronchodilators such as theophylline and aminophylline. These are considered beneficial for the respiratory tract and are effective in aiding breathing. Also pay attention to medicines for the treatment of osteoporosis. Particular attention also for those for blood pressure, antidepressants and antipsychotics. Some antidepressants may be metabolized differently than expected if there is an interaction with caffeine. This is the case of fluvoxamine, amitriptyline, escitalopram and imipramine, which can be affected by large amounts of coffee. Finally, for the uninitiated, when taking gastric protection you have to wait at least 20-30 minutes before eating. Otherwise it may not give maximum coverage. Disable push notifications
Taking coffee and medicines is a dangerous combo, which could create a harmful effect on your health. What’s to know

It is certainly not new that, when taking certain drugs, you should not drink alcohol first, but apparently not even coffee. In some cases, this famous drink can interact with drugs, although this is not always the case.

But what happens if we drink coffee and immediately take certain drugs? The drink could alter the absorption times of the molecules and of the active principles which constitute the main elements of the drug. In short, the therapy could be compromised.

Coffee and medicines, dangerous combo: everything you need to know

In 2020, a group of researchers focused attention on the possible interaction between some classes of drugs and caffeine intake. According to what they reported, coffee would have a significant influence the uptake, distribution, metabolism and elimination of various drugs.

coffee and medicines, that’s why they shouldn’t be mixed – Ansa – (biopianeta.it)

In general, it is never recommended to combine coffee and medicine, but there are some medicines that need to be even more careful. Let’s talk about thyroid medications, such as levothyroxine for the treatment of hypothyroidism. According to some surveys, taking this drug a short distance from coffee pcould greatly reduce absorption, therefore making it less effective. And again i medicines for allergies and colds which typically contain pseudoephedrine.

Since coffee is a stimulant, mixing it with the drug can increase symptoms such as restlessness and insomnia. And then i medications for diabetics, for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Some asthma medications, in detail, can be affected by excess coffee and therefore caffeine, in particular bronchodilators such as theophylline and aminophylline. These are considered beneficial for the respiratory tract and are effective in aiding breathing.

Also pay attention to medicines for the treatment of osteoporosis. Particular attention also for those for blood pressure, antidepressants and antipsychotics. Some antidepressants may be metabolized differently than expected if there is an interaction with caffeine. This is the case of fluvoxamine, amitriptyline, escitalopram and imipramine, which can be affected by large amounts of coffee.

Finally, for the uninitiated, when taking gastric protection you have to wait at least 20-30 minutes before eating. Otherwise it may not give maximum coverage.

