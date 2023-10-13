write a title for this article



The Patient Organizations Platform (POP) organizes next Wednesday, October 18under the title ‘Personalized medicine to improve the lives of patients’, a new edition of their ‘POP Breakfasts’, discussion forums for give voice to the patients.

The meeting will discuss the current situation of personalized medicine as a lever to improve the lives of people with needs. Chronicles health, addressing, among other aspects, its benefits both for patients and for the entire health system; their approaches to prevention, diagnosis and treatment; the current situation in Spain and in the European Union as a whole; the resources and infrastructure necessary to accelerate its adoption; and the role of health agents and cooperation.

The forum, organized with the support of Abbvie and which will be broadcast online between 9:30 and 11:00 a.m. through Servimedia’s YouTube channel, it will feature the interventions of Carina Escobar, president of the POP; the doctor Josep Tabernerodirector of the Vall d’Hebron Oncology Institute (VHIO); Ana Trullasfrom the Division for the Evaluation of Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency (EMA); Pilar Gayoso, deputy general director of Research in Cellular Therapy and Regenerative Medicine of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII); and Luis Martí-Bonmatí. from the La Fe Health Research Institute (ISS La Fe).

For sign up in the meeting, totally free and which can also be followed in person at the ILUNION Tower Auditorium in Madrid, click here.

The ‘POP Breakfasts’ will continue to be held throughout the year with the aim of to debate on topics that promote effective participation of patients in the areas health and social.