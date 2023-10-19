write a title for this article

This is a real turning point prostate tumors at low risk for whom surgery and even radiotherapy will no longer be necessary: ​​the news was given by the Oncology Network of Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta with the study coordinated by the Clinical Epidemiology of the Cpo (Reference Center for epidemiology and oncological prevention of Piedmont) of the City of Health of Turin.

The results of the Start study

In detail, 904 patients with a diagnosis of low-risk prostate cancer were followed for many years from 2015 to 2021: they were given the opportunity to choose traditional treatments with chemo and radio but also the so-called “active surveillance” , i.e. periodic checks with analyses, laboratory checks, clinical checks and instrumental tests. It emerged that over 80% of them chose the latter option with the study demonstrating the exact same chances of surviving cancer five years after diagnosis.

What is active surveillance

In short, if the patient does not get sick but remains at an early stage of prostate cancer (for this reason it is called low risk), he can avoid radical treatment such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy for many years even with surveillance at regular intervals his state of health. If it does not worsen, therefore, the quality of life improves because the negative consequences of the more invasive treatments which lead to a worsening of sexual life but also of the intestinal and urinary area are reduced. The study was published in the scientific journal Jama Network.

The task of the specialists

“Active surveillance has reassuring long-term results confirmed by randomized trials that showed no beneficial effects of immediate radical treatments on overall survival,” the researchers explain. The Start protocol was developed by a multidisciplinary group of specialists made up of urologists, radiotherapists, pathologists, oncologists and epidemiologists. Specialists in every field have called for independent, centralized review of biopsies at the time of diagnosis to improve the interpretation of borderline and more complex diagnoses.

Patients who chose to rely on active surveillance, among other tests, underwent clinical evaluations and repeated biopsies 12 and 48 months after diagnosis of prostate cancer. It is clear that despite the path taken they could have switched “to active treatment at any time, depending on the patient’s choice, or if they were advised to do so due to worsening clinical parameters”, explain the scholars. “The Start cohort study represents a valuable contribution to the evidence on active surveillance and an example of how pragmatic research, integrated into clinical practice, can promote improvements in the quality of healthcare,” the experts concluded.

