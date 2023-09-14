Home » write a title for this article Toledo is, from today until Saturday, the capital of dreams. The Eurocaja Rural auditorium is hosting the XXXI Annual Meeting of the Spanish Sleep Society (SES), where more than 300 professionals from the health sector, whether medical, surgical or nursing, have gathered. The event aims, among other issues, to raise awareness of the importance of quality sleep as one of the basic pillars for healthy aging and the direct link between the lack of it and accidents that occur daily.Furthermore, by having the presence of prestigious professionals in the sector, the premise is clear: “to achieve official recognition of sleep medicine and the creation of a specific catchment area.” These are the words of the president of the Spanish Sleep Society, Milagros Merino, who was grateful for the city’s reception and motivated to continue learning at the opening ceremony held this Thursday.Next to her was Ana Teijeira, doctor and president of the Organizing Committee, who highlighted above all the cast of professionals that the event includes, as well as one of the conclusions that she is sure will be reached. And Teijeira joked with the concept of ‘Toledan night’, always linked to a situation of little rest, and stated that “we have come to combat it by enjoying the city, its landscapes and its gastronomy, so that at the end of the congress We can say that a ‘Toledan night’ is sleeping soundly,” he concluded.The new general director of Hospitals de la Junta, Óscar Talavera, also participated in the opening ceremony. He highlighted the work of the sector for having worked for decades until sleep-related units were formed in hospitals and recalled that in Castilla-La Mancha “we have multiprofessional units in the five capitals, as well as in Talavera de la Reina. Finally, Carlos Velázquez promised to dedicate new policies to the dream “just as we have already been doing in sports or food” and invited the organizers to celebrate the next edition again in Toledo. The mayor announced that they are going to promote conference tourism, because he sees Toledo “a city capable of being a national benchmark.”The event addresses different topics in its programming, such as treatments for sleep disorders or the changes that occur in sleep with aging.
Toledo is, from today until Saturday, the capital of dreams. The Eurocaja Rural auditorium is hosting the XXXI Annual Meeting of the Spanish Sleep Society (SES), where more than 300 professionals from the health sector, whether medical, surgical or nursing, have gathered. The event aims, among other issues, to raise awareness of the importance of quality sleep as one of the basic pillars for healthy aging and the direct link between the lack of it and accidents that occur daily.

Furthermore, by having the presence of prestigious professionals in the sector, the premise is clear: “to achieve official recognition of sleep medicine and the creation of a specific catchment area.” These are the words of the president of the Spanish Sleep Society, Milagros Merino, who was grateful for the city’s reception and motivated to continue learning at the opening ceremony held this Thursday.

Next to her was Ana Teijeira, doctor and president of the Organizing Committee, who highlighted above all the cast of professionals that the event includes, as well as one of the conclusions that she is sure will be reached. And Teijeira joked with the concept of ‘Toledan night’, always linked to a situation of little rest, and stated that “we have come to combat it by enjoying the city, its landscapes and its gastronomy, so that at the end of the congress We can say that a ‘Toledan night’ is sleeping soundly,” he concluded.

The new general director of Hospitals de la Junta, Óscar Talavera, also participated in the opening ceremony. He highlighted the work of the sector for having worked for decades until sleep-related units were formed in hospitals and recalled that in Castilla-La Mancha “we have multiprofessional units in the five capitals, as well as in Talavera de la Reina.

Finally, Carlos Velázquez promised to dedicate new policies to the dream “just as we have already been doing in sports or food” and invited the organizers to celebrate the next edition again in Toledo. The mayor announced that they are going to promote conference tourism, because he sees Toledo “a city capable of being a national benchmark.”

The event addresses different topics in its programming, such as treatments for sleep disorders or the changes that occur in sleep with aging.

Toledo Hosts Annual Meeting of Spanish Sleep Society

Toledo, Spain – Toledo is currently playing host to the XXXI Annual Meeting of the Spanish Sleep Society (SES), turning the city into the “capital of dreams” until Saturday. The prestigious event is taking place at the Eurocaja Rural auditorium and has attracted more than 300 professionals from the medical, surgical, and nursing sectors.

One of the main objectives of the gathering is to raise awareness about the significance of quality sleep as a fundamental pillar for healthy aging, while also highlighting the clear link between lack of sleep and daily accidents. With the presence of renowned experts in the field, the SES hopes to achieve official recognition of sleep medicine and the establishment of specific treatment centers.

During the opening ceremony, Milagros Merino, the president of the Spanish Sleep Society, expressed gratitude for the warm reception by the city and emphasized the importance of ongoing education. Dr. Ana Teijeira, president of the Organizing Committee, praised the array of professionals attending the event and anticipated that one of the conclusions would relate to combating the stereotypical notion of a restless “Toledan night” by promoting restful sleep.

The new general director of Hospitals de la Junta, Óscar Talavera, also participated in the ceremony and commended the efforts of the sleep medicine sector in establishing specialized units within hospitals. Talavera highlighted the presence of multiprofessional units in each of the five capitals of Castilla-La Mancha, as well as in Talavera de la Reina.

Carlos Velázquez, a representative from the local government, promised to prioritize sleep health in future policies, drawing parallels with existing initiatives in sports and food. Velázquez extended an invitation to the organizers to hold the next edition of the Annual Meeting in Toledo, emphasizing the city’s potential to become a national hub for conference tourism.

The event features a wide range of topics in its program, including sleep disorder treatments and the impact of aging on sleep patterns. Professionals at the XXXI Annual Meeting of the Spanish Sleep Society are poised to explore these subjects and collaborate to improve sleep medicine and promote healthier lifestyles.

