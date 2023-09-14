write a title for this article

Toledo is, from today until Saturday, the capital of dreams. The Eurocaja Rural auditorium is hosting the XXXI Annual Meeting of the Spanish Sleep Society (SES), where more than 300 professionals from the health sector, whether medical, surgical or nursing, have gathered. The event aims, among other issues, to raise awareness of the importance of quality sleep as one of the basic pillars for healthy aging and the direct link between the lack of it and accidents that occur daily.

Furthermore, by having the presence of prestigious professionals in the sector, the premise is clear: “to achieve official recognition of sleep medicine and the creation of a specific catchment area.” These are the words of the president of the Spanish Sleep Society, Milagros Merino, who was grateful for the city’s reception and motivated to continue learning at the opening ceremony held this Thursday.

Next to her was Ana Teijeira, doctor and president of the Organizing Committee, who highlighted above all the cast of professionals that the event includes, as well as one of the conclusions that she is sure will be reached. And Teijeira joked with the concept of ‘Toledan night’, always linked to a situation of little rest, and stated that “we have come to combat it by enjoying the city, its landscapes and its gastronomy, so that at the end of the congress We can say that a ‘Toledan night’ is sleeping soundly,” he concluded.

The new general director of Hospitals de la Junta, Óscar Talavera, also participated in the opening ceremony. He highlighted the work of the sector for having worked for decades until sleep-related units were formed in hospitals and recalled that in Castilla-La Mancha “we have multiprofessional units in the five capitals, as well as in Talavera de la Reina.

Finally, Carlos Velázquez promised to dedicate new policies to the dream “just as we have already been doing in sports or food” and invited the organizers to celebrate the next edition again in Toledo. The mayor announced that they are going to promote conference tourism, because he sees Toledo “a city capable of being a national benchmark.”

The event addresses different topics in its programming, such as treatments for sleep disorders or the changes that occur in sleep with aging.