Toledo Hosts Annual Meeting of Spanish Sleep Society
Toledo, Spain – Toledo is currently playing host to the XXXI Annual Meeting of the Spanish Sleep Society (SES), turning the city into the “capital of dreams” until Saturday. The prestigious event is taking place at the Eurocaja Rural auditorium and has attracted more than 300 professionals from the medical, surgical, and nursing sectors.
One of the main objectives of the gathering is to raise awareness about the significance of quality sleep as a fundamental pillar for healthy aging, while also highlighting the clear link between lack of sleep and daily accidents. With the presence of renowned experts in the field, the SES hopes to achieve official recognition of sleep medicine and the establishment of specific treatment centers.
During the opening ceremony, Milagros Merino, the president of the Spanish Sleep Society, expressed gratitude for the warm reception by the city and emphasized the importance of ongoing education. Dr. Ana Teijeira, president of the Organizing Committee, praised the array of professionals attending the event and anticipated that one of the conclusions would relate to combating the stereotypical notion of a restless “Toledan night” by promoting restful sleep.
The new general director of Hospitals de la Junta, Óscar Talavera, also participated in the ceremony and commended the efforts of the sleep medicine sector in establishing specialized units within hospitals. Talavera highlighted the presence of multiprofessional units in each of the five capitals of Castilla-La Mancha, as well as in Talavera de la Reina.
Carlos Velázquez, a representative from the local government, promised to prioritize sleep health in future policies, drawing parallels with existing initiatives in sports and food. Velázquez extended an invitation to the organizers to hold the next edition of the Annual Meeting in Toledo, emphasizing the city’s potential to become a national hub for conference tourism.
The event features a wide range of topics in its program, including sleep disorder treatments and the impact of aging on sleep patterns. Professionals at the XXXI Annual Meeting of the Spanish Sleep Society are poised to explore these subjects and collaborate to improve sleep medicine and promote healthier lifestyles.