Training like Vingegaard? Previously I wrote an article about the training methods of TadeJ Pogačar and Primož Roglič, where a common denominator emerged: individuality and simplicity. We cyclists are always looking for “secret” workouts, “magical” workouts proposed by the gurus on duty, by the miraculous supplement, when instead all it takes is a little science, applied with common sense. Will it be true? Let’s find out by going to see if training like Vingegaard is easier than you imagine.

How Jonas Vingegaard trains

An interview has been released with the Head of Performance of Team Jumbo-Visma, Mathieu Heijboer, who is responsible for the athletic training of the 26-year-old Danish champion Jonas Vingegaard. Some very important (and useful) ideas can be taken from the interview:

The first aspect of athletic training is maintaining Vingegaard's health. A healthy athlete is an athlete who can get the most out of it. This approach goes with the words of Diego Bragato, Head of Performance of the Italian National Cycling Team. Unfortunately, even here, many amateur cyclists instead tend to give excessive emphasis to fatigue as a positive training variable, ending up getting tired but not training. Maintaining Vingeegard's health allowed Team Jumbo-Visma to maintain consistency in training. In fact, the Danish athlete adhered to the training plan throughout the preparation time, thus obtaining the required adaptations. Consistency in training, as we have been saying for some time now on Bikeitalia, is the main factor for a successful performance. Work is based on maximizing strengths, rather than reducing weaknesses. In Vingegaard's case it was about optimizing his performance on long climbs. For example, says Heijboer, Jonas Vingegaard tried to limit explosive workouts so as not to worsen long-term performance. Here too it becomes fundamental, if you want to train like Vingegaard, to understand what your strengths are and create a preparation that optimizes the strong points in order to obtain a competitive advantage. Jumbo-Visma's Head of Performance reports that in 2021 Vingegaard had frequent tendon problems, linked to excessive training and too many competitions. To solve the problem, the team decided to reduce the number of races that the Danish athlete would undergo before the Tour and the Vuelta and to incorporate strength training. In fact, adequate strength training allows, first of all, to strengthen the tendons.

Training like Vingegaard is easier than you think

Training like Vingegaard is really easier than you imagine. No secret workouts, no motivational trainer with mental powers, no miraculous diets or bicarbonate in the bottle but only science applied intelligently and with common sense.

Here are the points we can take home if we want to train like Jonas Vingegaard:

and make long-term analyzes and not focus only on the single issue;which allows us to reduce those of weakness and which allows us to train resistance, muscle strength and joint mobility;with defined goals and not using fatigue as the only point of reference;

