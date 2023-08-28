Home » write a title for this article Water is the main constituent of our body, and a fundamental element for its correct functioning. If we don’t drink the right amount during the day, the body becomes dehydrated, that is, it is unable to maintain the water balance between the liquids lost and those it absorbs. And dehydration, even when modest, can be a very dangerous condition for the body. Suffice it to say that a 7% decrease in total body water is enough to endanger survival. Drinking plenty of water every day is also recommended for anyone on a diet. According to nearly 7 out of 10 experts, drinking water is essential for reducing the risk of gaining weight. Specifically, hydrate properly: promotes digestive processes and the production of hydrochloric acid which helps break down food so that the body can absorb its nutrients; it favors the sense of satiety (in particular drinking two glasses of water before starting to eat and hydrating between one course and another, creates an increase in volume in the stomach and thus leads to eating less); it favors peristalsis, the process linked to the emptying of the intestine. In this regard, some experts even suggest drinking about 4.5 liters a day, but they also point out that drinking lots of water is not enough to lose weight. Other strategies also need to be adopted to achieve this goal. Let’s see what science says. Article: Is bottled or tap water better? How much water to drink to burn calories A small study of 14 healthy young adults found that drinking 500ml of water each day increased resting energy expenditure (calories expended by our bodies to maintain vital physiological functions) by approximately 24%. During the experiment, the increase occurred within 10 minutes and reached its maximum after 30-40 minutes, but lasted only an hour. Another study of eight healthy young adults found an increase in resting energy expenditure only when the water was cool, reporting a very modest (4 percent) increase in calories burned. This effect is due to the fact that drinking fresh water increases thermogenesis (a process by which the body uses more energy to bring fresh water to body temperature). But, again, this effect was only observed for a short time, about an hour. Science has shown that consuming water does cause an actual increase in calorie burn, but also that this increase is minimal. In practice, by drinking 1.5 liters of water more a day, fewer calories would be saved than those assimilated with a slice of bread. Article: What happens if you drink expired bottled water? Consuming water before meal reduces appetite It is known that drinking water before meals promotes a sense of satiety, reducing food intake. If the stomach is at least partially full of water, there is less room for food, so you tend to eat less. This is demonstrated by numerous studies, in particular those conducted on middle-aged and elderly adults. This effect is also why people who have a poor appetite are advised not to drink before eating as this could lead to undereating. However, for people trying to lose weight, it’s not that simple. One study showed that a group of middle-aged and older adults who drank water before meals over 12 weeks lost 2 kg compared to the group who drank no water before meals. However, this effect was not seen in younger people (aged 21 to 35 years). That the reduction of appetite in general leads to weight loss over time has been demonstrated to date by very few studies. According to the researchers this is due to the body’s biological drive to maintain its size. So even if water dulls your appetite, it doesn’t necessarily lead to long-term weight change. Rather, the weight loss may be due to conscious dietary changes. It is not enough to drink a lot of water to lose weight Although, as we have seen, drinking lots of water helps weight loss in one way or another, it is not enough on its own. Surely its action on appetite and the sense of satiety can serve as a good starting point, but then it is also necessary to implement other strategies. When food and water enter the stomach, they activate stretch receptors which in turn stimulate the release of hormones that make us feel full. But since water is a liquid, it is quickly broken down by our stomachs, unlike food. Therefore, even if consumed at the beginning and at the end of the meal, the feeling of satiety will never be so prolonged. Therefore, a good strategy can be to mix water with other substances (such as fibers, soups or vegetable sauces), to delay the speed with which the stomach empties its contents: in this way we will feel fuller for longer. Another good rule is to replace high-calorie drinks, such as soda and alcohol, with water: the easiest way to reduce the calories consumed daily and lose weight more easily.
Water is the main constituent of our body, and a fundamental element for its correct functioning. If we don’t drink the right amount during the day, the body becomes dehydrated, that is, it is unable to maintain the water balance between the liquids lost and those it absorbs. And dehydration, even when modest, can be a very dangerous condition for the body. Suffice it to say that a 7% decrease in total body water is enough to endanger survival. Drinking plenty of water every day is also recommended for anyone on a diet. According to nearly 7 out of 10 experts, drinking water is essential for reducing the risk of gaining weight. Specifically, hydrate properly:

promotes digestive processes and the production of hydrochloric acid which helps break down food so that the body can absorb its nutrients; it favors the sense of satiety (in particular drinking two glasses of water before starting to eat and hydrating between one course and another, creates an increase in volume in the stomach and thus leads to eating less); it favors peristalsis, the process linked to the emptying of the intestine.

In this regard, some experts even suggest drinking about 4.5 liters a day, but they also point out that drinking lots of water is not enough to lose weight. Other strategies also need to be adopted to achieve this goal. Let’s see what science says.

How much water to drink to burn calories

A small study of 14 healthy young adults found that drinking 500ml of water each day increased resting energy expenditure (calories expended by our bodies to maintain vital physiological functions) by approximately 24%. During the experiment, the increase occurred within 10 minutes and reached its maximum after 30-40 minutes, but lasted only an hour. Another study of eight healthy young adults found an increase in resting energy expenditure only when the water was cool, reporting a very modest (4 percent) increase in calories burned. This effect is due to the fact that drinking fresh water increases thermogenesis (a process by which the body uses more energy to bring fresh water to body temperature). But, again, this effect was only observed for a short time, about an hour.

Science has shown that consuming water does cause an actual increase in calorie burn, but also that this increase is minimal. In practice, by drinking 1.5 liters of water more a day, fewer calories would be saved than those assimilated with a slice of bread.

Consuming water before meal reduces appetite

It is known that drinking water before meals promotes a sense of satiety, reducing food intake. If the stomach is at least partially full of water, there is less room for food, so you tend to eat less. This is demonstrated by numerous studies, in particular those conducted on middle-aged and elderly adults. This effect is also why people who have a poor appetite are advised not to drink before eating as this could lead to undereating. However, for people trying to lose weight, it’s not that simple. One study showed that a group of middle-aged and older adults who drank water before meals over 12 weeks lost 2 kg compared to the group who drank no water before meals. However, this effect was not seen in younger people (aged 21 to 35 years).

That the reduction of appetite in general leads to weight loss over time has been demonstrated to date by very few studies. According to the researchers this is due to the body’s biological drive to maintain its size. So even if water dulls your appetite, it doesn’t necessarily lead to long-term weight change. Rather, the weight loss may be due to conscious dietary changes.

It is not enough to drink a lot of water to lose weight

Although, as we have seen, drinking lots of water helps weight loss in one way or another, it is not enough on its own. Surely its action on appetite and the sense of satiety can serve as a good starting point, but then it is also necessary to implement other strategies. When food and water enter the stomach, they activate stretch receptors which in turn stimulate the release of hormones that make us feel full. But since water is a liquid, it is quickly broken down by our stomachs, unlike food. Therefore, even if consumed at the beginning and at the end of the meal, the feeling of satiety will never be so prolonged.

Therefore, a good strategy can be to mix water with other substances (such as fibers, soups or vegetable sauces), to delay the speed with which the stomach empties its contents: in this way we will feel fuller for longer. Another good rule is to replace high-calorie drinks, such as soda and alcohol, with water: the easiest way to reduce the calories consumed daily and lose weight more easily.

