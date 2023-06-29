Wrong eating habits, these very serious mistakes are compromising your immune system

The immune system serves to respond effectively to external aggressions to keep us healthy, but if it doesn’t work properly we get sick – iFood.it (photo iStock)

There are some good rules to observe to keep us in good health and avoid getting sick, and some mistakes not to be made at all

Our health depends on the proper functioning of our immune system: when it is compromised, the defenses we have available are lost against diseases and infections.

One should not underestimate the importance of follow a balanced diet to ensure the efficiency of the immune system. The lack of essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants weakens the immune system: if the body is deficient in vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc or iron it may be more prone to contracting infections.

To keep us healthy it is therefore essential to consume fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats in order to guarantee the body a balanced supply of all nutrients necessary for our well-being.

We must also pay close attention to unbalanced diets that drastically deprive us of certain foods: just as it is harmful not to take vitamins, for example, in the same way also carbohydrates they must be included in our diet so that it is balanced and complete, preferring whole foods.

Mistakes not to be made

While there are some foods that bring many benefits to our body, there are others that should be avoided as they compromise the ability of the immune system to effectively fight infections.

At the top of the blacklist i foods high in refined sugarswhich promote inflammation e weaken the immune system. It would be better to limit the consumption of sweets and sugary drinks as much as possible. Also packaged and processed foods they are to be avoided for the same reason.

Foods to avoid to preserve the proper functioning of the immune system – iFood.it (photo iStock)

What to stay away from to stay healthy

A similar argument can be made for i saturated fatsharmful to the immune system as they lead the body to suffer fromchronic inflammation. Excessive consumption of fried and foods high in saturated fat such as fatty red meat it is undoubtedly a practice harmful to health.

Also an excessive consumption of salt causes inflammatory states in the intestine, reducing the ability of the bacterial flora to respond effectively to threats. Similarly an excess of alcohol it weakens the immune system and exposes us more to the risk of infections: alcohol, in fact, among other things, interferes with the production of antibodies.

