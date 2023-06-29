Wrong habits that weaken your heart health: be careful

There are some bad habits that can greatly weaken our heart health. Eliminating them will make you live longer.

The heart is our engine, our blood pump that allows the body to live healthy and achieve its goals. Obviously it is not the only place of life, but it is a fundamental part. This is why it is important to take care of it from an early age.

Eliminate bad habits for the heart (GranTennisToscana.it)

Especially those with a family history of cardiovascular diseasewhich usually suggests a genetic predisposition, must pay attention to even the smallest details to avoid providing an assist precisely to the genetic condition. There are many things that influence our heart and for this very reason it becomes essential to know how to handle some situations.

The heart is a complex organ, composed of two atria and two ventricles and connected by a series of very important valves such as the aortic and the mitral but also the pulmonary and the tricuspid. Everything must work perfectly in an organ which in healthy people is very often ignored, because it does not immediately show symptoms if it has problems, and instead sometimes has congenital malformations which can suddenly prove fatal. But now let’s analyze the bad habits to avoid.

These habits kill your heart

Cardiologists Norman Lepor and Michael Levine have done nothing but confirm something that has always been talked about. The worst habit regarding the health of the heart, and of our body in general, is smoking. Dr. Lepor explains: “It significantly increases the risk of stroke in the subject, but also of heart attack and peripheral vascular disease which in the most serious cases can lead to the amputation of the legs”.

Habits that affect heart health (GranTennisToscana.it)

There goes lighter Michael Levine who specifies: “The worst habit related to cardiovascular health remains tobacco. There is a really significant risk of cardiovascular disease in addition to the increased risk of getting cancer“. Of course, cigarettes aren’t the only bad habit to control. These include a sedentary lifestyle, a diet rich in salt and saturated fat, and excess weight.

What hurts the heart?

Among the fundamental things to respect the health of the heart there is undoubtedly the diet. Among the foods to avoid there are above all those preserved in oil or in salt, pre-cooked, pre-packaged foods and even sauces such as mayonnaise and ketchup. The advice of cardiologists is also to totally eliminate sugary and carbonated drinks, alcohol and spirits from the diet. So the advice is to eat healthy, avoiding foods that are overly processed and therefore contain potentially very harmful elements.

Obviously among the greatest risks that can be calculated for our heart there is also excess stress which very often affects our conditions and makes various important activities for the heart difficult. Among these we cannot avoid talking about sleep, sleeping well and deeply is in fact very important for health. We cannot fail to mention the lifestyle. Indeed an unregulated lifestyle that leads us to sleep little, to never have schedules, to eat in a hurry and whatnot is really very dangerous for our general health.

The flaw of sedentary life and sport

Sedentary life is not a minor problem for our body. Not practicing physical activity is bad for the heart even if it is not necessarily necessary to sustain competitive rhythms. Dr. Briguglia, as reported by Materdomini.it explains: “For those who are not very fit, I recommend doing physical activity for thirty minutes every day at a mild-moderate intensity. However, I always recommend consulting a specialist before starting any type of physical activity.

Playing sports helps our heart, but it must be done in the right way (GranTennisToscana.it)

The risk, in fact, in many cases is to go from one excess to another. Subjecting the heart to continuous stress is not so good for the heart, just as it is not particularly recommended to do intense competitive activity for everyone. Just as the doctor specifies, in fact it becomes very important to consult a specialist even if you are young to fully understand our situation at the cardiovascular level and if we can be subjected to certain types of stress.

Foods that help the heart

However, there are also foods that help the health of our heart. Surely vegetables, especially green leafy ones, it allows the heart to have good answers for a long time. In fact, it reduces blood pressure, slows down the aging of the arteries and improves the functionality of the vessel lining. Another great ally of the heart is the both fresh and dried fruit. The former contains an important reserve of vitamins, especially A, B1, B2, B3 and C. Instead, the latter contains vitamin E and omega3 fatty acids which cleanse the arteries of what is considered bad cholesterol. Fruit should be eaten three times a day.

Sick heart? Habits that make it happen (GranTennisToscana.it)

Then there is to talk about pesce, especially the blue one is very useful for the health of our body. In fact it has many omega 3 fatty acids. The advice is to eat it at least 3 or 4 times a week. We cannot fail to mention the legumes that have essential mineral salts. Iron decreases bad cholesterol, potassium reduces blood pressure and phosphorus helps the muscles and therefore also the heart. Also the soy it is important in its intake for our heart with a high protein content. They must also be consumed cereals, better if it is cereals integral. Dark chocolate, then red wine, tea and coffee but all in moderation can be useful.

Always try to preserve your heart health by avoiding bad habits, eating healthy and exercising regularly. In all these contexts, the advice of a specialist is also useful to understand your previous state of health which will lead you to have indications to be able to do everything in the best possible way with total absence of expenditure.