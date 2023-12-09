Wrong variety packaged: Fish producer informs about recall campaign

A German fish producer informs about a product recall. Different species of fish were found in the affected articles.

A current consumer warning concerns the frozen product “Pacific cod fillet, 900 g bag”. A fish species was found in a sample that deviated from the label. The affected batch has the lot number L DLTF-AF_012-21, has a best-before date at the end of June 2024 and the EU approval number 2100/02810 – China. The fillets were sold between November 2022 and September 2023.

For preventive reasons of consumer protection, the All-Fish trading company in Kronshagen near Kiel reacted and removed the affected batch from sale. Consumers who have purchased the product can return it to the retailer. It is important to note that other best-before dates, lot numbers, other products and comparable items from other suppliers are not affected.

This is how consumers should react

Consumers who have the product with the specified lot number and the corresponding best-before date are asked to return it immediately. This not only serves your own safety, but also helps to minimize possible risks. The return can be made in stores, where the purchase price will be refunded.

Manufacturers and retailers attach great importance to the quality of their products and are responsible to consumers. The preventive recall is intended to ensure that only flawless products are in circulation.

