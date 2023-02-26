13
(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, FEBRUARY 26 – A report by the US Department of Energy has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak. The Wall Street Journal reports it exclusively after having read the research. The department had previously said it was unsure how the virus had developed. Even the FBI has always maintained that Covid was the result of an accident in the Wuhan laboratory in China. (HANDLE).
