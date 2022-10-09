To avoid Listeria, a bacterium that has recently led to the death of four people, you can follow simple tips: here are which ones.

In recent weeks, the number of illnesses and deaths related to listeria due to the bacterium contained in specific foods. Let’s see the details.

Alarm Listeria, the dangerous bacterium of salmon and wurstel

After i frankfurters, whose raw consumption has caused cases of listeriosiscomes an alert regarding packs of sandwiches with salmon and mayonnaise of the brand “Merry Flavors”. The company has in fact ordered the recall from the market of batches of product no. 22952 1 and n. 22952 2, reporting – as stated on the website of the Ministry of Health – to have found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Hence the recommendation to consumers “Not to consume the product, to return it to the point of sale for refund or replacement by 10/10/2022”.

The cases of listeria meningitis in the last few days, coming to at least 67 almost clinical and well four deaths since last December. The bacterium of Listeria monocytogenescause of listeriosis, is a bacterium that can be found in soil, water and vegetation, capable of contaminating foods such as vegetables, meat, fish, milk, eggs and all animal derivatives.

It is through these foods that the bacterium it is transmitted to maneven in the case of young people and healthy adults who, however, rarely develop a severe form of the disease, unlike those more fragile subjects such as the elderly, pregnant women or the sick.

How to avoid catching the bacterium: the precautions to be put in place

To limit the risk of getting infected as much as possible, the ministry of health urged all consumers to consume food correctly following the methods of preparation and consumption of food ein the specific case of frankfurters, cooking them before consumption.

There are therefore a number of recommendations which it is advisable to follow:

adopt the basic sanitation rules, how to wash your hands often keep domestic environments clean, clean surfaces and materials that come into contact with food often;

keep domestic environments clean, clean surfaces and materials that come into contact with food often; store in closed containers e separately from the others, all raw, cooked and ready-to-eat foods;

correctly follow the directions for the preservation and cooking of food as indicated on the label;

respect the storage temperature indicated on the label;

prepare the food to be consumed after cooking in advance or, alternatively, keep them in the refrigerator or reheat them before consuming them.