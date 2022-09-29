- Wurstel contaminated with Listeria, what it is and where is the bacterium that triggered the alarm Fanpage.it
- Contaminated Würstel, a disaster that is not talked about: 3 suspicious deaths in Italy THE INDEPENDENT
- What is this thing about sausages and listeriosis – Il Post The post
- Listeria, not just wurstel: from soft cheeses to smoked salmon, all products at risk of contamination ilmessaggero.it
- View full coverage on Google News
See also He no longer remembers his name, Alzheimer at 37: "Blame the mold in the house" - Fanpage.it