Wüst makes combating loneliness among young people a top priority

Loneliness among young people is widespread in North Rhine-Westphalia. Almost one in five older young people between the ages of 16 and 20 feels very lonely. Up to eight out of ten older teenagers feel at least moderately lonely. Among younger adolescents, up to seven out of ten are affected. This emerges from the study “Loneliness among young people in North Rhine-Westphalia after the pandemic”, which Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) published with Bochum loneliness researcher Maike Luhmann on Friday in Berlin at the North Rhine-Westphalian state representation.

Wüst made the issue a top priority and set up a “loneliness” department in the State Chancellery. The country wants to hold a loneliness conference next year, and initial findings will result in an action plan during this legislative period. “Loneliness is the new social question of our time,” said Wüst. This “silent pandemic” not only affects the lives of those affected, but also challenges the health and social system. “Democracy dries up” when too many young people feel lonely. All levels of government would have to fundamentally deal with the phenomenon. “We have to prevent lonely children and young people from becoming lonely adults,” demanded Wüst. Young people must therefore be addressed where they are, at school or online.

Young people with financial difficulties are more affected by loneliness

Luhmann pointed to a significant increase in feelings of loneliness after the pandemic, but warned against causal conclusions that could not be drawn due to the limited significance of the two representative groups surveyed. The results show that young people with financial difficulties are more affected by loneliness.

According to the results, lonely young people spend less time with their friends or doing sports, but more time using media. They more often begin psychotherapy and report experiences of discrimination or particular personal stresses such as negative life events. The survey showed that young people certainly have strategies to combat loneliness, but they do not always work against the feeling of loneliness and sometimes even increase it. Luhmann and her research group therefore recommend involving teenagers and young adults in the development of strategies, expanding the empirical data base, strengthening emotional and social skills and taking loneliness out of the taboo zone.

