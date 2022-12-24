Home Health Wuxing gymnasium and boxing, bonded cooperation
After the good results of the recent Acsi national championship in Perugia, the “competitiveness project” of Asd Wuxing is taking more and more shape. In order to optimize psycho-physical performance and minimize the risk of injury in the context of the race. the Wuxing technicians (Andrea Bordi and Massimiliano Pallotti from the Macerata-Piediripa office and Francesco Marinelli from the Recanati office) turned to an expert, the boxing coach Luca Pucci, now in force at the Macerata boxing academy. Thus the collaboration between the two Macerata associations continues, inaugurated, in pre-pandemic times, with a successful female self-defense course. An internship was held at the Martial Arts and Wellness Disciplines Center in Piediripa, in which Pucci illustrated the theoretical and practical bases of managing the athlete’s rest phase between one round and another. Strengthened by his ringside experience in boxing and a certain knowledge of the world of martial arts, Luca has managed to calibrate the information and experience of the boxing world on the specific needs and methods of amateur competition. During the internship, the Wuxing students had the opportunity to compete in some rounds, without winners or losers. The focus was the development of martial skills in a collaborative context, where the indications coming from the kung fu sector of the master Andrea Bordi and from the tai chi sector of the instructor Massimiliano Pallotti were compared and integrated.

