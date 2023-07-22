WvD statement on the new regulation of prequalification: Negative consequences for …

We supply Germany

Berlin (ots)

On June 23, 2023, the Bundestag decided to unilaterally exempt pharmacies from prequalification with the ALBVVG (Act on Combating the Supply of Drugs and Improving Supply). In a statement, “We supply Germany” (WvD) now calls on politicians to take targeted measures to ensure uniform approval based on the PQ criteria for all service providers.

“With this new regulation, the legislature has thrown overboard both the uniform quality of care and equal market access and fair competition in the area of ​​medical aids,” explain WvD General Secretaries Kirsten Abel and Patrick Grunau. “With our statement, we show where there is an urgent need for action in the interests of all service providers in the area of ​​medical aids.”

For example, there should be no compromises when it comes to statutory standards of care. According to Abel and Grunau, it must be ensured that the requirements for the supply of aids with regard to the spatial and material equipment of the operation as well as to the specialist knowledge are included in the approval for the pharmacy operation in the future, checked and monitored. It is also unacceptable that the question of which supplies may be provided in the future with or without prequalification should be negotiated exclusively between the GKV-SV and the pharmacy associations, excluding the medical supply stores. The leading organizations of the relevant service providers in the area of ​​technical aids must be involved here.

In addition, a fundamental revision of the prequalification and the elimination of bureaucratic disadvantages in the provision of medical aids compared to the dispensing of medicines, for example with regard to the collection risk for the statutory co-payment, are necessary. The same applies to the introduction of the e-prescription and zero re-taxing.

The WvD statement on the decision of the ALBVVG can be found here.

Patrick Grunau

general secretary

Mobil: +49 (0)160 8 85 40 27

E-Mail: grunau@wirversorgendeutschland.de

Original content from: We supply Germany, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

