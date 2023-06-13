Home » X-INTEGRATE develops AI-based document processing for the healthcare sector
Health

X-INTEGRATE develops AI-based document processing for the healthcare sector

At the IBM “Think about..AI – Meetup” (June 14, 2023, Frankfurt), the consulting and software development company will present the latest AI processes for clinics and health insurance companies

X-INTEGRATE combines process management, automation and decision analysis with down-to-earth IT (Image source: X-INTEGRATE)

Automated document processing and scaling of expert knowledge through AI-supported decision support: How artificial intelligence can help in the healthcare sector to bridge personnel bottlenecks will be presented by X-INTEGRATE at IBM’s “Think about..AI – Meetup” on June 14, 2023 in Frankfurt/Main. With IBM technology, the consulting and software development company has developed solutions for intelligent document processing in the healthcare environment.

The shortage of staff in nursing, hospital and medical care is well known. If institutions outsource administrative processes to service providers, they can at least cushion the emergency. Technologies such as intelligent document processing help shift the focus away from bureaucracy and towards supply.

X-INTEGRATE Managing Director Wolfgang Schmidt reports at IBM in Frankfurt on specific examples from consulting practice. For example, how a service provider for private medical billing automatically processes 2.1 million bills per year (PKV). A core process of X-INTEGRATE for hospitals and medical practices will also be presented at the event. It reads incoming electronic medical records in PDF format, interprets their content based on GOÄ, generates the corresponding invoice and sends it to the patient.

The technological basis is a combination of open source computer vision models and award-winning NLP features from IBM Watson Studio due to the high document complexity. Approximately 60 student assistants had to manually search the EKBs for discharge/doctor’s letters at the service provider and copy patient master data and diagnosis texts from them. This is now automated via the core process.

X-INTEGRATE GmbH from Cologne accompanies customers in the development of new business opportunities through optimized, automated and integrated processes. The consulting and software development company has set itself the task of optimizing business processes through automation and supporting new business models with innovative technology. To do this, it integrates heterogeneous databases and applications, analyzes business processes with process methods and automates them with technical workflows, prepares business decisions using data science or automates them entirely. When using innovative technologies for business process optimization, X-INTEGRATE combines expertise in process management and automation, decision analysis and down-to-earth IT integration.

