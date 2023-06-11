Xbox Announces New ‘Fan Requested’ Console

L’Xbox Game Showcase 2023 it was also an opportunity to see a new console from the Microsoft family, namely a Xbox Seriers S completely nera.

Ma this is not the only novelty of course why, how declares Phil Spencer in closing of the event, was created for satisfy the desire of the fans to have a console with more memory.

The original one, which always found on Amazonhad the limitation of a hard drive not very largea problem mainly due to the fact that it is about a console without physical media.

This new one Xbox Series S it will therefore give further satisfaction to the fans, since it will have a SSD da 1TBand will go back to being completely black like her older sister.

<img style=" object-fit:cover="" loading="lazy" alt="dinozRSn7Hg"><span>▶</span>” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope;<br /> picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen title=”dinozRSn7Hg”>



Xbox Series S Carbon Black will be sold to $350will be available from 1 September and of pre-orders I am available as of today.

The hardware will obviously arrive all over the world, but for now there are no official updates on the price of the European (and Italian) version of the console.

Of course they stay all the advantages of the big sistersuch as Quick Resume, lightning-fast loading and the ability to play at a framerate up to 120FPS (where supported, of course).

A nice way to close the Xbox Game Showcase 2023, giving a Xbox Series S a second life with a version that will probably be even more attractive for those who want to enter the new generation of Microsoft.

And that it will also be perfect for playing the many games that will be available on Xbox Game Passincluding those announced during the event: here is the complete list of titles arriving for free on the subscription service.

Per all announcements of the Xbox Games Showcase 2023as well as to recover all trailers of the video games shown, all you have to do is follow our dedicated page: you can find it right here.