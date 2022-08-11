We already knew Microsoft would be at Gamescom, the German gaming expo later this month, but now they’ve shared more information on what to expect on Xbox Wire.

Microsoft writes that we“Can expect to learn more about some of the games coming to Xbox in the next 12 months”.Obviously, there will also be a booth where players lucky enough to visit the Cologne International Games Fair in Cologne will be able to experience these games for themselves and maybe even more:

Xbox Game Studio：

• Pentiment （Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios）

《Age of Empires IV》（Relic Entertainment & World‘s Edge / Xbox Game Studios）

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios Publishing)

《Sea of Thieves》（Rare Games / Xbox Game Studios）

• Grounding (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

third party partners：

• A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asopo Studios/Focus Entertainment)

• Disney Dream Valley (Game Loft)

• Gunfire Rebirth (one more game / 505 games)

•Inkulinati（Yaza Games / Daedalic Entertainment）

• The Last Case of Benedict Fox (plot twist game/rogue game)

• P’s Lies (Niowitz)

• Light-year boundaries (broken frames)

• Lana’s Planet (Wishful/Thunderbolt)

• You suck in the parking lot (Happy Volcano)

Microsoft is also promising other activities like photo manipulation, walking with Sea of ​​Thieves, and meeting characters from the game.In addition to this, we will also hold on August 25th (14:00 – 20:00 CEST)Xbox Booth @ Gamescom Live Streamof which we can expect“Developer interviews and gameplay from various Xbox Game Studios, including Mojang Studios, Obsidian Entertainment and World‘s Edge as well as Xbox Game Studios Publishing and its partners at Asobo Studio, as well as some of our highly anticipated titles from third parties. Partner”.

Don’t forget, Geoff Keighley also hosted a Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 23rd (19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST) where we promised over 30 games with brand new content and several new additions , of which Microsoft and Xbox are also expected to be involved.