Health

by admin
Microsoft is now finalizing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We already know that Call of Duty will be available for PlayStation owners and Xbox owners, at least for now.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who spoke with Bloomberg, believes that in the future, exclusives will be seen less and less. In the long run, it’s best to offer games to as many people as possible. This is of course a strategy Microsoft has been pushing for years.

“Maybe you happened to buy an Xbox at home and I bought a PlayStation and our kids wanted to play together and they couldn’t because we bought the wrong plastic for our TV,” he said. Love being able to have more players with less friction, make people feel safe, secure when they play, let them find their friends, play with their friends, no matter what device – I think it’s good for the industry in the long run There are upsides. Maybe in the short term, some people in some companies don’t like it. But I think it turns out to be true when we get over it and see where this industry can continue to grow.

Gaming is more social than ever, and there’s no sign that’s changing anytime soon.

