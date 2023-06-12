Home » Xbox Game Pass: 18 games announced on day one during the Showcase, here is the complete list
Xbox Game Pass was the big star of the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, for which they were announced in total 18 games coming to day one: so let’s see the list complete with a summary image, which provides a good idea of ​​what is coming for subscribers to the service.

Obviously all the Xbox Games Studios first parties will be present on day one on Game Pass, as per tradition, but there are also several third party titles that have been announced in the service catalog, so let’s see the list of 18 games in arrival, which emerged from yesterday’s presentation:

  • Starfield
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Fable
  • Avowed
  • Clockwork Revolution
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • South of Midnight
  • Towerborne
  • Payday 3
  • 33 Immortals
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
  • Cities Skylines II
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Persona 5 Tactics
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Dungeons of Hinterberg
  • Downstream

These are only a fraction of all the games announced to arrive between 2023, 2024 and beyond, but this is clearly a very important part, since it includes practically all internal productions. Among the third parties we note the presence of Atlus titles and several interesting indie games.

Furthermore, it is not even a complete list of games arriving on Game Pass in the next period, since these will be much more numerous and will be announced in detail from month to month, as always. In that regard, we recall the first shipment of Xbox Game Pass games for June 2023, with the second expected to be announced soon.

