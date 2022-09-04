A few days ago, there have been a lot of news about the Xbox Game Pass friends and family subscription plan,MicrosoftThe specific subscription method was officially announced earlier, which will allow up to 4 friends or family members to share a single account, and the subscription plan has also been determined to be billed as 21.99 euros (about 21.90 US dollars) in Ireland and also in Colombia. Subscriptions are available for 49,900 pesos (~$11.20) per month.

However, Microsoft has not yet announcedXbox The Game Pass Friends and Family subscription plan is priced in the rest of Europe, and in regions like the UK or US, but it’s possible that subscriptions will be available in the US for around $25 per month.

Basically, the pricing plan is not much different from the details of the previous test phase. For example, when the existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription plan is converted, the usable time will be calculated from a single month to 18 days. The Xbox Game Pass subscription plan can be converted to 12 days, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription plan for PC devices can also be converted to 12 days.

In addition, if you originally subscribed to an Xbox Live Gold membership, you can also convert the monthly subscription plan to a 12-day Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan, and the EA Play subscription plan can be converted to a 6-day subscription.

As for the use restriction part, Microsoft emphasizes that it will not be limited to the use of family members, so it is no problem for users to share with other friends, including the user himself, up to 5 people can use a single subscription plan together, and can use All Microsoft Xbox Game Pass services, including the most basic Xbox Live services, as well as game play rights on Xbox or PC platforms, and xCloud Gaming cloudstreaming gamesServe.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>

