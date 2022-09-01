Home Health Xbox Game Pass is getting “Friends and Family” option –
Health

by admin
Many subscription services have so-called family options, which allow multiple family members to share a subscription. It appears that the sharing option for Xbox Game Pass will be called Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family.

If you happen to be an Xbox Game Pass Insider Preview member in Ireland and Colombia, you might already be able to try this home feature.The idea is“Add up to four people to[他們的]With a subscription, everyone gets their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content and benefits.”A logo has now popped up online, and it appears the service will be called Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family.

It appears that this new family plan will be more expensive than a regular Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, but by how much, it’s unknown at this time.

