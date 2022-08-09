Home Health Xbox Game Pass launches family sharing plan with up to 5 people for only HK$40 each
A few days ago, Microsoft revealed in the official Xbox blog that it is testing a slightly higher price but allows up to 5 people to use the Xbox Game Pass family sharing plan. The first phase will be exclusive to players in Colombia and Ireland, as well as Xbox Insiders program participants who are the first to buy a trial. Microsoft emphasizes that this is a beta project, with an opportunity to change planned features based on feedback from Xbox Insiders.

In the family sharing program in this beta, the main account can invite up to 4 family members to join, each with access to the services and features of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including over 100 free games, real game libraries from Microsoft and EA, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud streaming, content, offers, and more.

The price was not mentioned in the official announcement. The current monthly fee for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the United States is US$15 (about 118 Hong Kong dollars), and some foreign media pointed out that the monthly fee for the family sharing plan in the test is only 25 US dollars (about 196 Hong Kong dollars), If true, the average cost per player is only HK$39, which is a very good deal. Microsoft has not disclosed a timetable for the official launch, but a spokesperson said it will make an announcement later this year.

