Xbox Game Pass testing family sharing plans! Microsoft has aggressively marketed its Xbox Game Pass subscription service in recent years, allowing users to play hundreds of games as often as they want for a monthly fee. Recently, it was reported that Microsoft is testing the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate monthly family plan.

It is reported that Microsoft is testing the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family monthly fee plan, users only need to pay 21.99 euros (about HK$177) per month to add up to 4 family members to the main Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account, and they can all At the same time, the independent use of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service (including PC and Console) averages only 4.398 euros (about HK$35) per person per month, which is much lower than the original personal Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s 11.99 euros (about HK$96). However, the related Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan is still in beta and only available in Ireland and Columbia.

Source：theverge