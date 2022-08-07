Home Health Xbox Game Pass testing family sharing plans! One month fee ‧Up to five members can play freely! – ezone.hk – Game Anime – E-Sports Game
Health

Xbox Game Pass testing family sharing plans! One month fee ‧Up to five members can play freely! – ezone.hk – Game Anime – E-Sports Game

by admin
Xbox Game Pass testing family sharing plans! One month fee ‧Up to five members can play freely! – ezone.hk – Game Anime – E-Sports Game

Xbox Game Pass testing family sharing plans! Microsoft has aggressively marketed its Xbox Game Pass subscription service in recent years, allowing users to play hundreds of games as often as they want for a monthly fee. Recently, it was reported that Microsoft is testing the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate monthly family plan.

It is reported that Microsoft is testing the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family monthly fee plan, users only need to pay 21.99 euros (about HK$177) per month to add up to 4 family members to the main Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account, and they can all At the same time, the independent use of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service (including PC and Console) averages only 4.398 euros (about HK$35) per person per month, which is much lower than the original personal Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s 11.99 euros (about HK$96). However, the related Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan is still in beta and only available in Ireland and Columbia.

[Selected News]The new CAD design of the 10th generation iPad is exposed! Check out the four new improvements!

【Featured News】The official WhatsApp update is here! Check out the four new features!

【Related reports】Logitech G announces cooperation with Tencent! Develop a cloud portable game console!

[Related reports]Xbox Keystone streaming device revealed! Ping play cloud game service!

Immediately[click here]use the App to watch more product unboxing technology videos

Source：theverge

See also  The 13th China Music Golden Bell Awards closed

You may also like

Depression, frequent fruit consumption may reduce symptoms

Smallpox of monkeys, the US declares a health...

Unboxing Video / KEF LSX II Sound Reproduces...

What is monkeypox: what are the symptoms and...

Smallpox of monkeys. First 6 cases in the...

Celebrating the release of “Bad Decisions”, Microsoft builds...

From jellyfish to burns and ear infections, the...

Suspected wrong price? “Century Empire 4” Taiwan Steam...

High blood sugar, check your mouth: this is...

The ability and the desire to listen, Marzullo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy