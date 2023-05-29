Xbox Games Showcase, the list of games present: the predictions of a well-known insider

The well-known insider Klobrille has drawn up a game list which, according to his forecastswill be present at theXbox Games Showcase that Microsoft has announced for next June 11th. Here she is:

Starfield (complete presentation)

Forza Motorsport (condensed presentation and release date, full presentation in Forza Monthly)

Age of Empires IV Console (release date)

Age of Mythology Retold (PC, data di uscita)

ARA: History Untold (PC, release date)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (gameplay and release date)

Halo Infinite Season 4 (trailer)

Sea of Thieves Stagione 10 (trailer)

Minecraft, visual update / ray tracing (trailer)

Contraband (trailer)

First new CGI announcement (one of Compulsion Games, Double Fine, inXile, World’s Edge or second parties Stoic, Kojima and Brass Lion)

Secondo nuovo annuncio in-engine o gameplay (Compulsion Games, Double Fine, inXile, World’s Edge o i second party Stoic, Kojima e Brass Lion)

First of the least likely announcements (Avowed, Fable, State of Decay 3, Perfect Dark, Everwild)

Second of the least likely announcements (Avowed, Fable, State of Decay 3, Perfect Dark, Everwild)

Surprise announcement for the return of a famous intellectual property

The author of the list stressed that he had written it simply for fun, therefore without starting from confidential information and also trying to draw up a credible and realistic list while, as we know, other insiders and journalists say they keep expectations low.

However, considering Klobrille’s well-known knowledge of the Microsoft teams, it is undoubtedly an “informed selection”, if we want to define it that way, and this is demonstrated by the attention with which each individual ad has been framed by type of presentation.

Based on what the insider knows about the development situations of the various games, there is talk of a complete reveal for Starfield, of a gameplay with a release date for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (it would still be time…) and a series of more uncertain slots, in which different productions could find a place.