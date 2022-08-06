During the Anime Festival, Xbox has launched a special package with Game Pass. If you don’t want to force people to enter the venue, there is also a “To Chill Flash Discount” to choose from outside the venue. You can start with a small amount of consumption coupons.

From August 5th to 14th, 2022, purchase the “Xbox Series S to Chill Flash Sale” at the exclusive Xbox resellers and buy the next-generation console Xbox Series S with 6-month Game Pass Ultimate bundle for $2,758 to get Choose one of the following four games:

FIFA 23 (SRP $549) (September 30th)

“Elden Ring” (SRP $479)

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga (SRP $468)

Forza Horizon 5 (SRP $419)

In this flash game event, players must redeem the digital version download code through email after purchase. They must submit the purchase receipt and the barcode photo of the console box to “Xbox Series S to Chill” on or before August 31, 2022. “Flash Offer” email to [email protected] with the subject line, and declare the game you want to redeem. If the information is correct, you will receive the game redemption code within 10 working days, and the “FIFA23” redemption code will be issued after the game is launched.

At the same time, the manufacturer recently announced that the following 5 high-profile masterpieces will join the ranks of Game Pass, including:

The popular new business simulation series “Two Point Campus” (August 9)

Looking forward to the action game “A Plague Tale: Requiem” (October 18)

Mystery horror adventure game “Scorn” (October 21)

The famous Japanese RPG “Persona 5 Royal” (October 21)

Three Kingdoms era difficulty action game “Wolong: Fall of the Sky” (2023)

