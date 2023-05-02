Home » Xbox Series X framerate issues? Check the opinion of a YouTuber
Although the Redfall reviews are only arriving tomorrow morning, in conjunction with the opening of the servers, the first opinions on the game are slowly emerging on social networks and some of these nip the title both on the playful and on the technical side.

This is exactly the case with DreamcastGuya content creator who works mainly on YouTube and who during the evening decided to publish a couple of tweets to talk about the Arkane title.

Here are the words of the YouTuber:

“A big review of Redfall is out tomorrow, but this game is really awful! Boring, empty and I have to admit at 30fps it doesn’t look good.”

“At times, single-digit framerate drops occur in combat, especially during executions. I specify that all this happened on my Xbox Series X, I will show you in the gameplay video of the review.”

For those wondering, the DreamcastGuy channel boasts more than 230,000 subscribers and such claims are unlikely to have no basis. The user also posted a photo to prove that he has the game available on his Microsoft console.

In short, these are words that worry fans, especially if we consider that other negative opinions on Redfall have already arrived in the last few hours. In any case, it won’t be long before players can get their hands on the game and verify the reliability of these statements firsthand. In fact, we remind you that Redfall will be available starting from tomorrow, Tuesday 2 May 2023, only on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Like all Microsoft exclusives, the game will be added immediately to the Xbox Game Pass catalog and Ultimate users will also be able to play via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

