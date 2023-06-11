Xbox Showcase Extended: There will also be games not shown during the main event

The rich Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct ended a few minutes ago, but Microsoft is already playing the charge in view of theXbox Games Showcase Extendend which will be broadcast Tuesday 13 Junepromising that gods will also be shown for the occasion games not featured in the main event.

For the uninitiated, usually the Xbox Showcase Extended offers developer insights and interviews of the games featured in the main show (here is our summary with all the games and trailers).

In this regard, Microsoft has confirmed that among these there will be Avowed, Towerborne, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom and Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion. This year, however, other games will also be shown, which adds further spice to the event.

“The event will offer insights into what you’ve seen from Avowed, Towerborne, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom and Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion, as well as games from our creative partners that we didn’t show today,” reads the official Xbox blog post.

“We’ll have in-depth interviews, behind-the-scenes gameplay walkthroughs with brand new footage, and more! And you might even see some very special guests arrive, maybe even a celebrity…”

In short, the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 promises to be another event absolutely not to be missed for green-crossed players and beyond. We remind you that the appointment is set at 19:00 Italian on 13 June 2023. As usual, you are all invited to follow this and all the other summer shows in the company of our editorial staff via the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel.