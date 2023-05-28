Xbox Showcase: insiders and journalists keep expectations low after the first rumors

Some known insiders and journalists have urged to keep the low expectations for theXbox Showcase of 11 June 2023, after the emergence of the indiscretion of eXtas1s which speaks of two unexpected games that will leave players speechless.

More than anything, theirs seems to be an invitation not to fall once again into the trap ofhypethat is, not to create unrealistic expectations that will inevitably lead to bitter disappointment.

For example, journalist Jez Corden joked that one of the amazing games is The Coalition’s reboot of Blinx the Cat.

Instead, insider Tom Hendersono wrote: “Tell me you don’t understand without telling me you don’t understand,” while @Shpeshal_Nick was the most explicit of the bunch: “I’m shocked that after all these years people still haven’t learned The golden rule of Xbox Showcases: Moderate expectations.”

It must be said that Microsoft it’s doing nothing to fuel the hype culture in this case. So he didn’t make big promises and didn’t give any advances whatsoever.

This obviously does not exclude that there may be the surprise announcements mentioned above, but only that it is right to arrive with a sensible mind at the event, as the PlayStation Showcase has just reminded us.