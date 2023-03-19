The twelve points on Ukraine On the table, on February 24, China put the 12 points entitled “Position for the political solution of the Ukrainian crisis”. Not a peace plan, but an appeal for a ceasefire, dismissed by the White House as an “attempt to stabilize the aggressor’s territorial gains and give him time to regroup on the battlefield.” The summit with Putin, in the American interpretationcould be the final step that reveals Xi not as an aspiring peace broker but as a supporter of the warmongering adventurism of the “dear friend”.

There are more nuanced hypotheses. Xi has entered “a forest of brambles, made up of conflicting interests”, writes Dr. Yu Jie, senior research fellow on China at Chatham House in an analysis and explains: «He has no interest in being isolated from the “Western collective”, he must at least save the economic relationship with the Europeans».

The possible interview with Zelensky Beijing is spreading the thesis that the war in Ukraine cannot be won by anyone and Europe pays the highest price for American security policy.

Behind the declarations of friendship and solidarity, in the three days he will spend in Moscow Xi will be able to advise Putin on the war, which he has never publicly called an invasion. And then, we will have to wait for the possible first meeting with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who said he was interested in knowing what the Chinese leader meant by "respect for territorial integrity", in point one of the proposed solution.