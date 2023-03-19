Home Health Xi in Moscow, the “Russian card” in the clash with the West – breaking latest news
Xi in Moscow, the "Russian card" in the clash with the West

The twelve points on Ukraine
The twelve points on Ukraine

On the table, on February 24, China put the 12 points entitled “Position for the political solution of the Ukrainian crisis”. Not a peace plan, but an appeal for a ceasefire, dismissed by the White House as an “attempt to stabilize the aggressor’s territorial gains and give him time to regroup on the battlefield.” The summit with Putin, in the American interpretationcould be the final step that reveals Xi not as an aspiring peace broker but as a supporter of the warmongering adventurism of the “dear friend”.
There are more nuanced hypotheses. Xi has entered “a forest of brambles, made up of conflicting interests”, writes Dr. Yu Jie, senior research fellow on China at Chatham House in an analysis and explains: «He has no interest in being isolated from the “Western collective”, he must at least save the economic relationship with the Europeans».

The possible interview with Zelensky

Beijing is spreading the thesis that the war in Ukraine cannot be won by anyone and Europe pays the highest price for American security policy.
Behind the declarations of friendship and solidarity, in the three days he will spend in Moscow Xi will be able to advise Putin on the war, which he has never publicly called an invasion. And then, we will have to wait for the possible first meeting with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskywho said he was interested in knowing what the Chinese leader meant by “respect for territorial integrity”, in point one of the proposed solution.

The tenth time in the Russian land

The Kremlin says with satisfaction that commitments will be signed on economic cooperation for the next decade: already in 2022 the China-Russia trade has risen by 34%, to a value of 190 billion dollars, above all thanks to the gas and oil purchased by Beijing at a special price.
Russian courtship is already evident in the numbers: for Xi this is visit number 10 to Russian soil, while Vladimir Putin has already been to China 19 times. It is significant that already in 2013, for the first mission abroad as president of the People’s Republic, Xi had chosen Moscow. Now embrace a Putin wanted by the International Criminal Court. It is an additional problem for the Chinese leader’s international image. Xi’s Russian policy seems at least unfortunate, if not suspicious, in the choice of timing: last Friday the announcement of the trip to the Kremlin preceded the arrest warrant from the court in The Hague by a few hours. It had already happened on February 4, 2022, when Xi proclaimed “limitless cooperation” with Russia twenty days before the aggression on Ukraine. “There is a sign of challenge to Joe Biden,” observes Alexander Korolev, a political scientist based in Australia. “Xi’s message is that if relations with the United States worsen, thanks to the Russian side, China will not be alone in the event of a clash”. A reissue of Richard Nixon’s strategy, which fifty years ago boasted of having “played the Chinese card” against the Soviet Union: now Beijing has the Russian card up its sleeve.

