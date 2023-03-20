news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 20 – No country in the global arena has the right to have the last word in determining the existing world order, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta taken by the tax agency



“The international community has recognized that no country is superior to another, no model of government is universal, and no single country should dictate the international order,” Xi said in the article published ahead of his visit to Russia. “The common interest of all humanity is in a united and peaceful world, rather than a divided and unstable one”, adds the Chinese leader.



“The resolution of the conflict in Ukraine will be possible if the parties follow the guidelines of the concept of collective security,” Xi also said before his meeting with President Vladimir Putin. (HANDLE).

