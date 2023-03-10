President Xi Jinping has secured an unprecedented third term at the helm of the People’s Republic of China, completing the transition into his second decade in power. Xi, who will turn 70 on June 15, has become the longest-serving Chinese head of state since the communist victory in 1949 after the National People’s Congress – the legislative branch of the parliament of Beijing – gave him this morning a mandate of another 5 years as president. His reappointment was taken for granted after the unprecedented third term at the helm of the Communist Party obtained at the XX National Congress of the CPC in October 2022.

The delegates voted unanimously (with a total of 2,952 votes) the third presidential term for Xi Jinping, completing his rise to undisputed leader of the People’s Republic of China with another five years at the top of the country’s institutions. The unanimous go-ahead repeated that of 2018, on the occasion of his second term, the same year in which China decided to abolish the constitutional provisions that prevented a third term.

The National People’s Congress also appointed Xi – who has already taken the oath on the Constitution in the Great Hall of the People – also to the position of president of the Central Military Commission, the country’s highest body that oversees the armed forces, for the third term and with a unanimous vote.

Zhao Lejiconfirmed in October 2022 in Permanent Committee of the Politburowas unanimously elected (2952-0) chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress, then head of the legislative branch of parliament, being number three in the Communist Party hierarchy.

The outgoing executive deputy prime minister Han Zhengwho left the Politburo Standing Committee at the XX National Congress of the CPC last October, was appointed vice president of the People’s Republic: a signal about the appointment emerged last Sunday when, on the occasion of the opening of the annual plenary meeting of the Congress, He he had entered the Great Hall of the People auditorium with Xi and other leaders, but in front of outgoing vice president Wang Qishan. The appointment of Han, given his almost 69 years, leaves the knot of succession to Xi unresolved: in the past, in fact, the designation as vice president was the preliminary step for the rise to power, as happened to Xi himself.