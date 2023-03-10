Listen to the audio version of the article

President Xi Jinping has secured an unprecedented third term at the helm of the People’s Republic of China, completing the transition into his second decade in power. Xi, who will turn 70 on June 15, has become the longest-serving Chinese head of state since the Communist victory in 1949 after the National People’s Congress – the legislative branch of Beijing’s parliament – this morning gave him a mandate of another 5 years as president. His reappointment was taken for granted after the unprecedented third term at the helm of the Communist Party obtained at the XX National Congress of the CPC in October 2022.

The National People’s Congress therefore handed over the historic third term as president into the hands of Xi Jinping and gave the green light to his plans for the largest government reorganization in recent years. As widely expected, the 2,952 delegates voted unanimously in favor of an additional five-year term for Xi. The country’s leader had been indicated as president by the Communist Party congress in October, consolidating his power. He was also confirmed as chairman of the Central Military Commission and will therefore remain commander-in-chief of the People’s Liberation Army. After the vote, Xi was sworn in to loud applause. Han Zheng was elected vice president.

During his tenure, Xi led China on a more authoritarian path and increased tension with the United States over Taiwan and guaranteed support for Russia. Domestically, China is facing the challenge of recovering after the abandonment of zero Covid policies, fragile consumer and business confidence and weak export demand. The economy grew just 3% last year, among its worst performers in decades. During the parliamentary session, the government set a modest growth target for this year of around 5%.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Xi on reaching his third term. “We are confident that we will continue to coordinate joint work on the most important regional and international issues,” reads the message released by TASS. “Russia greatly appreciates your personal contribution to strengthening relations between our countries.”