Amazon decided to say the least discount on Xiaomi 12. Today you can take the smartphone with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display and a triple 50-megapixel camera home with one discount of almost 300 euros on the price list.

At the time of writing the device is still available, with Immediate shipping and delivery thanks Prime. However, we advise you to take advantage of it because it is a very coveted phone.

Xiaomi 12: this discount is a marvel

Con Xiaomi 12 discover an exceptional smartphone equipped with AMOLED type display with 6.28-inch diagonal, FHD resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate at 120Hz.

The whole thing is powered by the chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which guarantees high performance and super energy efficiency. This translates into a 4500mAh battery which accompanies you quietly throughout the day: and then, with the support for turbo charging, you are also quick to repair.

Noteworthy is the 50 megapixel main camera of professional quality supported by a 13 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 5 megapixel telemacro lens. L’Xiaomi’s advanced algorithm allows you to opt for a wide range of scenarios to create cinematic videos.

8GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable internal space, Italian version and two-year warranty. All this is what you will take home today with the Xiaomi 12 if you take advantage of it right away discount of almost 300 euros.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.