WEITZLAR — No, that “Leica” that appears on the new Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro smartphones is not just a logo. He assures us Marius Eschweiler, Vice President of that German brand that invented 35 mm photography 150 years ago and today produces dream digital cameras (Like the M11, here is our test). Also thanks to partnerships like these. For the new models just launched at Mobile World Congress 2023 (all the news and insights in our special), Leica and Xiaomi talk about «co-engineering», of shared design. It is no coincidence that Eschweiler is head of the Mobile Business Unit, a new Leica unit dedicated precisely to the mobile world, around twenty engineers and developers who deal with «exchanging knowledge in one direction and another, from smartphones to cameras and vice versa», as the manager explains. These engineers worked with Xiami’s colleagues to bring it to life a photographic unit that at first contact was excellent. On board the 13 Pro, the real camera phone of the family) we find in fact a one inch sensor (therefore larger than the average of the competitors but not fully exploited) combined with three lenses (we will see them better later) developed with the German brand. They are precisely defined Vario-Summicron, such as Leica lenses for compact digital cameras. And we must say that, at least from a first, fleeting contact, the difference can be seen.

Not only smartphones, Xiaomi in Barcelona also presented its anti-AirPods Pro headphones, the elegant S1 Pro smartwatch and an electric super-scooter: Here’s what they look like and how much they cost.