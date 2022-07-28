Like to join the fan group

Chapter link

Many modern people’s homes may be like many of Ah Hui’s friends. There must be a computer or laptop, plus an iPad, a computer screen but not necessarily a TV at home. Film and television entertainment also relies on online streaming platforms, such as YouTube, Netflix or Disney+. The demand for news and information is usually based on the online network, and the demand for traditional TV and the fourth channel is almost the same. There are very few, so I don’t particularly want to spend a large budget to put a TV of tens of thousands of yuan or to hold the signal of the fourth channel at home; the Xiaomi 4K TV stick that Ah Hui is going to introduce to you today is just a You can turn an ordinary screen into a smart TV for less than 2,000 yuan.

Upgrade Android TV 11 Smart TV Now

Xiaomi 4K TV Stick is a portable TV stick with built-in Android TV 11 and support for 4K resolution. It is very compact, and also has built-in Google Assistant, supports voice input, and can install all the videos you need from Google Play , music and game programs, which are very suitable for renters who do not have their own TVs. Even with their own computer screens, they can plug and play. After that, it can be used with the Internet. The popular video streaming platforms NETFLIX, PRIME VIDEO, YOUTUBE, Disney+ and LiTV all support the use, allowing you to have endless choices of video and audio during family gatherings, which can resolve the embarrassment of greetings from various relatives. time.

In the about information, you can see that the Xiaomi Mi 4K TV stick is the operating system version with Android TV 11. The information version of the software update can also be confirmed here. When you use it, don’t forget to update the software version regularly before you can use it. Latest features.

All required applications can be downloaded in the GOOGLE PLAY store. After booting, you can enter the settings from the gear icon in the upper right corner, enter your google account, and then you can see your level in the recently opened applications. frequently used apps.

If you want to search for more new programs, you can also go directly to the google play store to find them, just like using a tablet or mobile phone, it is very intuitive and simple, whether it is built-in commonly used NETFLIX, YOUTUBE, HBO, or Other content like My Video, LineTV, LiTV, MITV+, etc. can also be found, and you will not miss all kinds of wonderful popular videos and popular platforms.

The setup method is quite simple. Just plug the Xiaomi 4K TV stick into a TV or computer screen with HDMI interface, and then follow the instructions on the screen to connect to the Internet, and then you can explore Google Play, which is as vast and rich as the universe, to find the audio and video platform you want to use. or games.

The items included in the package are quite simple. There is a remote control, a Xiaomi TV stick, a charging cable, an HDMI to USB-A adapter, and a charger. The equipment that turns a traditional old TV into a smart TV is so ordinary. Simple.

The Xiaomi Mi 4K TV stick is quite light, it is a rectangular stick about 10 cm up and down, with the word XIAOMI printed on the top, the HDMI connector on the left, the decorative seal on the bottom, and the Micro USB interface for charging is set on the On the side, it is very convenient to plug into the back of the TV or the computer screen, and it does not take up too much space; the small 4K TV stick is equipped with a 4-core processor, a high-performance GPU, 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM, and the audio and video viewing experience is The specifications support up to 4K ultra-high resolution and with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and DTS HD technology, you can easily enjoy the ultra-high-quality effects that can only be obtained with a big budget in both visual and auditory effects. The fluency and stability are also very high, which is as convenient as adding a general advanced smart TV at home.

The specification of the power supply is 5V1A, and it uses USB-A and Micro USB charging ports. It needs to be plugged in when using it or if the projector is used when camping outside, you can also use a power bank as an alternative.

An HDMI extension cable is included, which is mainly used for extension and conversion if the position of the HDMI interface is difficult to insert directly.

In addition to the built-in Android TV 11, the Xiaomi Mi 4K TV Stick also supports Google Voice Assistant and is a Google-certified device. In addition, it also has a built-in Chromecast projection function, which allows you to project content from your phone, computer or tablet to a large screen for viewing. , as long as it is in the same network environment, no additional settings are required.

Whether it is an android or an APPLE mobile phone, you can use the Chromecast projection function of the Xiaomi Mi 4 TV stick. It is cool to put the mobile phone on the big screen and slide it. Generally, the screen can be cast through the mobile phone projection. Of course, if a friend comes to the house and wants to directly The video content in their mobile phones can also be processed directly through the delivery in the APP, and the seamless integration does not require additionally logging in to their own video platform account, which is super convenient.

360 degree non-directional bluetooth remote control + support OK GOOGLE voice input

The compact yet powerful Mi 4K TV Stick even comes with a 360-degree anisotropic Bluetooth remote, allowing you to easily control your audiovisual content from anywhere in your home, as well as set up popular Netflix and Prime Video hotkeys. After booting up, just press the hotkey to immediately enter the Netflix platform and start chasing dramas.

The power source of the remote control requires two AAA batteries, which are very easy for ordinary users to obtain.

In addition, if you are pairing with a traditional TV screen, remember to re-use the software built by the Xiaomi 4K TV stick to make accessories when you turn it on. After the pairing is complete, you can use the Xiaomi TV stick to replace the original TV remote control to control volume and volume. switch machine.

The setting place is entered from the device preferences, and then goes to “Display and Sound”. From here, you can set the picture quality and sound effects related content displayed on the TV with the Mi TV Stick. The Mi 4K TV Stick supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. audio and video output settings.

The video output part supports up to 4K image quality. You can turn on the function of automatically switching to the best mode in the “Screen Resolution” section, then the video you watch will be displayed according to the platform and your TV hardware. Specifications and network status, provide the best display quality.

In addition, if you want to play the games installed on the Xiaomi Mi 4K TV stick with the control connection of other hands, remember to turn on the HDMI CEC function, but there are also some people who use the Xiaomi 4K TV stick. The sound volume of the TV has become very small. It has been found on the Internet that it may be caused by the setting of HDMI CEC. You can also turn off this function to solve the problem that the volume is too low.

The top of the remote control panel is the power switch key, and the second key is the voice control call key of GOOGLE Assistant. Press and hold to wake up Google Assistant. The elderly or children who do not use the TV stick to type can also easily use voice to control the Xiaomi Mi 4K. TV Stick.

In addition to using the voice control key on the remote control to wake up the Google Assistant, you can also use the arrow keys to move to the top microphone icon on the main control screen and click, and you can also start using the voice input search function, Xiaomi TV The stick will start to help you search for the content you want to watch, and truly realize the intelligent voice control function. It will be very efficient and super convenient to save the time of using the remote control to slowly input text.

Epilogue

Xiaomi 4K TV Stick is a very economical and smart product. It can be used immediately after plugging in the screen device and connecting to the Internet. Generally, people who rent a house may not have a fourth TV in their home, but they must have an Internet connection. Through the network and the screen, you can meet the habitual needs of use, and even sometimes it is very convenient to arrange for children to watch the programs specified on the usual streaming platform when traveling. The HDMI and USB-A output are variable, Connecting to the TV screen of the hotel or the projector commonly used in camping can easily start watching dramas and watching movies; for those who are budget-conscious, there are many 4K monitors under 10,000 yuan that can be purchased and used together, with a small budget. Enjoy 4K high-definition and Dolby audio and video enjoyment, I recommend it to everyone.

Further reading