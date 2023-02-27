Home Health Xiaomi at MWC 2023: these will be the next smartphones to receive MIUI 14
Xiaomi’s event at Mobile World Congress 2023 served not only to unveil new products, but also to share interesting news relating to the software updates of its range of smartphones.

The company has announced a list of 18 devices that should be the next in the timeline to receive MIUI 14. Xiaomi defines it as a simple launch program but in fact does not go too far on release times. The only indication is that the first affected models should start receiving the update by the end of Q1, so it’s likely that most of the phones on the list will have to wait a bit longer.

In any case, it is not surprising to find mainly high-end devices on the list, followed by some midrange ones with the Redmi brand. Here is the list of smartphones indicated.

As visible from the screen, the list is indicative and Xiaomi underlines that other devices will also be added during the year, so if your smartphone is not present, do not despair, because Xiaomi could very soon include others.

